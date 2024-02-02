Fremont Speedway will feature unique, exciting, diverse racing in 2024

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – The 2024 Fremont Speedway presented by Gill Construction schedule will be diverse and exciting, offering 24 events during “The Track That Action Built’s” 73rd anniversary season.

Rich Farmer, a two time RPM promoter of the year returns to Fremont, with increased purses, several special events and an increased point fund. The season will feature the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks, along with events featuring other divisions.

“We are so excited with the response we have had since coming back on board to take the helm of Fremont Speedway. Thanks to our fantastic marketing partners and all the support of the loyal fans and race teams we will be increasing the weekly purses and our point funds,” said Farmer.

It all kicks off Saturday, April 6 with the Pub 400 presents Racing Into Totality Night. People from throughout the world will converge on Northwest Ohio to view the total solar eclipse.

The 2024 schedule is highlighted by a return of “The Greatest Show On Dirt,” the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. The Seal Master Rick Ferkel Tribute, Monday, May 27 will pay tribute to hall of famer, the late Rick Ferkel and is part of a Memorial Day weekend that includes the Murphy Tractor & Equipment Night on Saturday, May 25 with the “Double Down Throw down.” The Saturday race will feature a unique format (more details to come) including twin features for the 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks. Also, several special world of outlaw vintage cars will be on display for the weekend.

Other notable events in 2024 at Fremont include:

– Plaza Lanes presents Drivers verses Fans on May 11. Fans and drivers will race each other on sprint car simulators.

– Nine events of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group and the 305 NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

– Saturday, May 18, TruckWorx of Ohio Race Into Summer Night will feature the Great Lakes Super Sprints (360 sprints) taking on the tough Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and the stock cars battling against the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks

– The 15th Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame Induction Night presented by Vision Quest and Construction Equipment and Supply will be held Saturday, June 1. The Hall of Fame will host a very special car making its hall of fame debut.

– Saturday, June 8, the FAST on Dirt Series will be in town for the 42nd Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek which features nine straight nights of sprint car racing across the Buckeye State. Fremont Speedway’s feature winner will take home $10,000 on Kistler Racing Products Night.

– Commercial Glazing Systems Open Wheel Shootout Night, Saturday, June 29 features the FAST on Dirt 410 Sprints, the 305 sprints and the D2 Midgets.

– Roots Poultry Night, July 6, includes a tailgate competition for fans with free camping. There will be an award for the best tailgate party and team supported.

– July 13 Crown Battery Night is “Trade your track night.” Fans can bring a ticket stub or pit pass from any other track that hosts Saturday night racing and get a discount at the Fremont Speedway gate.

– Motorcycles will take center stage at Fremont Speedway on Real Geese Decoys Night, Saturday, Aug. 10. The Flat Track Frenzy pays tribute to the first motorcycle event that actually happened at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds track prior to the first car race this was held in 1912.

– The 305 sprints will thrill and entertain to kick off the Sandusky County Fair on Fremont Fence Night, Monday, Aug. 19.

– The 16th Annual Jim Ford Classic will be the richest race in the history of Fremont Speedway. Kistler Engines Night will be Friday, Sept. 13 with the 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks in action. Gill Construction/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Night, Saturday, Sept. 14 will boast a $20,000 to win 410 sprint feature.

All events at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction in 2024 will be streamed on DirtVision.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

About Gill Construction – https://kgcpc.com

Owned and operated by Ray Brooks, and headquartered in nearby Port Clinton, Ohio, Gill Construction specializes in an array of land and water services, utilizing over five decades of experience to build an extensive repertoire which includes site excavation, site utilities, demolition, trenching, and marina service. Gill Construction boasts a dynamic, diverse, and experienced workforce, guaranteed to perform and complete any task with the utmost customer satisfaction.