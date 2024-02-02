RSR and Cory Eliason unveil new look in time for DIRTcar Nationals

By Fully Injected Motorsports

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (February 2, 2024) – It’s a fresh start and a fresh new look for Ridge & Sons Racing (RSR) and Visalia, California’s Cory Eliason, ready to debut their all-new Commercial Edge, NDT New Direction Transport LLC, Ridge Development, North Ridge Development, B And L Holdings, No. 8 sprinter in Volusia Speedway Park’s annual DIRTcar Nationals on February 7-10. Eliason, recently returning home from his winter stint Down Under, will work to pilot his red, yellow and black No. 8 to a High Limit Sprint Car Series championship in 2024 – that schedule kicking off at East Bay Raceway Park on Monday, February 12.

Padding RSR and Eliason in their quest for a High Limit title is a long list of dedicated partners, all working together to not only accomplish their on-track goals, but ultimately create a heightened sense of exposure. Joining the previously mentioned Commercial Edge, NDT New Direction Transport LLC, Ridge Development, North Ridge Development, and B And L Holdings will be Xpress Laundry, American Table, Rasmusson Service Center, Don Long & STC, The P.O. Box, and The Bargain Barn.

“We’re pretty blessed to be associated with so many great people from all areas of industry, and it’s their support that allows us to go out and travel the country and be competitive,” Brian Ridge, RSR owner, said. “In return, it’s our job to go out and perform at the highest level, and with a driver like Cory (Eliason) at the wheel, I’m confident we’ll fulfill that goal.”

As noted, the 2024 High Limit Sprint Car Series schedule will commence officially with the “Battle at the Bay” at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida, on Monday and Tuesday, February 12-13. High Limit’s 60-race campaign will eventually conclude with a doubleheader at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on October 12-13. For a closer look at the full schedule, please visit High Limit Racing online at www.highlimitracing.com.

“A win in Florida would certainly help launch the new year,” Ridge added. “Not only for us, but for all of our partners.”

