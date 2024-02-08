The Official Partner of High Limit Racing Will Reward Crew Chiefs Monthly and Honor the Crew Chief of the Year

By Brian Walker

Mooresville, N.C. (February 7, 2024) – Cometic Gasket, the leading worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing solutions for championship-winning race teams, understands that it takes a team to win races. Starting with the 2024 season, Cometic will honor the leader of High Limit Racing teams, the crew chief, with both a Cometic Gasket Crew Chief of the Month award and a season-ending Cometic Gasket Crew Chief of the Year award.

Each month of High Limit Racing competition, the crew chief whose team earns the most points will be awarded the Cometic Gasket Crew Chief of the Month $500 prize. At season’s end, the champion team’s crew chief will be named Cometic Gasket Crew Chief of the Year and receive a $5,000 award.

“Cometic Gasket is proud to partner with High Limit Racing and recognize the crew chiefs who work countless hours to prepare their race cars and position their teams for success,” said Bob Gorman, Founder and CEO of Cometic Gasket, Inc. “It takes a special individual, who thrives on hard work, isn’t concerned about awards or recognition and does it for the love of the sport. More often than not, the drivers are the ones who get the spotlight so we’re proud to put the focus on the crew chiefs with this monthly and year-end honor.”

Cometic Gasket, an official partner of High Limit Racing in its inaugural national season, has been a long-time supporter of not only sprint car racing, but motorsports as a whole.

“Cometic is a well-respected and well-known name in the motorsports industry,” said Kendra Jacobs, Chief Marketing and Events Officer. “They support motorsports on every level and High Limit Racing is honored to have them also support us as we expand our footprint. Turning this partnership to the guys in the pit area who actually touch the product and work on the engines is something that made sense and just felt right by everyone involved. I’m looking forward to working with Cometic to put a bigger spotlight on these team leaders.”

To learn more about Cometic Gaskets, visit www.cometic.com and follow @cometicgasket on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram and @cometic on Facebook.

The High Limit Racing season fires off on Monday February 12 at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida. The 59-race nationwide season will conclude with a two-day finale at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on October 11 and 12. Tickets for select events are now available here.

Make sure to follow @HighLimitRacing on X, Facebook, and Instagram to stay up-to-date with series information including news, event updates, ticketing information, and more.

For fans unable to attend the track, you will be able to stream every High Limit Racing event live on FloRacing. If you’re not a FloRacing subscriber, you can sign up today here.