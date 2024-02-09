World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Debut at Kennedale Speedway Park in March

By Alex Nieten

KENNEDALE, TX (Feb. 8, 2024) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will bring the best Sprint Car drivers in the country to Kennedale Speedway Park for the first time, March 8-9.

The doubleheader weekend will be the Series’ first Texas stop of 2024, boasting two $12,000 to win Feature races.

Series stars like 10-time champion Donny Schatz, who drivers for Tony Stewart’s Sprint Car team, David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Logan Schuhcart, Sheldon Haudenschild and more will duel for the big prize money and key points toward the championship battle.

Fans will be treated to non-stop excitement on, and off, the track with a midway loaded with driver merchandise and fan activites and then heart-pounding, wheel-to-wheel, action around the 1/4-mile track.

Race Schedule:

2PM Gates Open

5PM Grandstand Gates Open

6:30PM Hot Laps/Qualifying

Opening Ceremonies and racing to follow

Tickets are on sale now at WorldofOutlaws.com/Tix.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.