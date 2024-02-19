Williams Grove Season Opener Is March 17 With 410 Sprints And Sportsman

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway is just one month away from dropping the green flag on its 80th consecutive season of auto racing when the 2024 season opener for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars takes to the track on Sunday, March 17 at 2 pm.

The sprint cars will race for $5,500 to win in a 25-lap feature on opening day, presented by Hoosier.

Gates will open at noon with practice laps slated for 1:30.

The wingless super sportsman will also be on the Sunday afternoon card that will herald in the new season at the Cumberland County oval.

Zeb Wise of Angola, Indiana, scored a last lap, upset win of the opening day sprint car feature last season.

Wise drove by Anthony Macri on the final tour to get the victory on April 7.

The win by Wise continued what has been a domination of sorts by invaders this decade in the Williams Grove season opener.

Three of the last four lidlifters have been taken by outside invaders.

California outlaws driver Carson Macedo dropped in for opening day laurels in 2020 with Indianans Justin Peck and Wise following suit in 2022 and 2023.

Only defending track champion Freddie Rahmer has broken through in the decade to date by scoring the 2021 opening day checkers.

So, who might walk through the door in 2024?

Will the outside domination continue?

Or will the locals be able to even the score a bit?

The question will be answered with the first checkered flag of the new season on March 17.

Adult general admission for the first show of the new year is set at $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information and view the full 2024 schedule of events by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com. Follow the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.