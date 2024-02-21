The Best of Both Worlds Collide at Golden Isles!

From High Limit Racing

High Limit Racing and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series join forces at Golden Isles Speedway for “Deuces Wild” February 22 to 24.

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson joins five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet and all 17 of the committed High Rollers along with Jonathan Davenport, Ricky Thornton Jr. and the rest of the Lucas Oil regulars for an event you can’t miss!

Everything you need to know before heading to the track:

Wednesday, February. 21: Practice Night

Thursday, February 22: High Limit Racing

Friday, February 23: Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Saturday, February 24: High Limit Racing & Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Pit Gates Open: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm

Tickets: Single day (Reserved & General Admission) tickets are available for pre-purchase online.

Pit Passes are NOT available for pre-purchase and are available at the track on race day.

All bags will be subject to search upon arrival. No firearms, fireworks, lawn chairs, or seat cushions over 20 inches will be allowed inside the Speedway.

Golden Isle Speedway’s grandstands are smoke free.

For camping inquiries, call Golden Isles Speedway: 912-281-4081.

If you’re not attending the event, watch every lap Live on FloRacing.