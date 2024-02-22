Berco Redwood/ Berry Lumber becomes new Placerville Speedway title sponsor

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Placerville Speedway is excited to welcome Berco Redwood/ Berry Lumber as its new title sponsor this season.

The El Dorado County Fairgrounds venue is entering its 59th season of competition and year number nine under the leadership of Promoters Scott Russell and Kami Arnold of RMI.

Since opening in 1965 the high-banked, red-clay bullring has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California and is just a short drive up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

Berco Redwood/ Berry Lumber will also be presenting sponsor of the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend on Saturday and Sunday August 31st and September 1st. The much-anticipated event on Labor Day weekend will showcase Winged 360 Sprint Cars and the High Sierra Industries Wingless Sprints each night.

Visits by the High Limit Winged 410 Sprint Cars, the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, the NARC 410 Sprint Cars and more dot the schedule for what is sure to be a memorable year at the quarter-mile.

“We’re really looking forward to the season ahead and thrilled to have Berco Redwood/ Berry Lumber come on board as our new title sponsor at Placerville Speedway,” said Promoter Scott Russell. “Tim Berry and his company have been great supporters of motorsports, along with offering high quality products and services. We hope all the fans and teams will support Berco Redwood/ Berry Lumber whenever possible.”

For over 40 years, Berco Redwood has been providing building materials for decks, fences, patio covers and landscape projects throughout Northern California. In addition to lumber, they have the connectors, hardware, finishes and advice on how to best use them for your needs. To learn more about the company simply visit https://www.bercoredwood.com/

Whether you are a contractor or a homeowner, Berry Lumber has the building products you need for your job, large or small. Berry Lumber is a full service, drive-thru lumber yard that has easy access from Auburn Boulevard. In addition to high-quality products, you’ll also find unbeatable service. To learn more visit https://www.berrylumber.com/

As we prepare for the 2024 campaign make sure to lock up your Placerville Speedway season tickets to catch all the action! To acquire your season pass simply click https://www.placervillespeedway.com/_files/ugd/3b0a6c_564049e410a34b93a0bd8ee004067c08.pdf

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com