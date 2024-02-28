Wet Weather Forces Cancellation of Silver Cup

By Troy Hennig

CHICO, Calif., February 27, 2024…The recent onslaught of rain has left the Silver Dollar Speedway in no shape to schedule racing for this weekend’s John Padjen Silver Cup. “The effort has been there to try and get this place ready for this weekend,” said Brad Sweet. Racetrack staff worked countless hours over this past week and into the weekend to try and give some hope for the Silver Cup. “We wanted to give our teams and fans an early notice of cancellation so they could change their plans, or get out of local hotel reservations,” said Sweet. An unfavorable forecast with lots of rain coming into Chico starts on Thursday and continues through the weekend. This race will not be rescheduled.

Up next for the Silver Dollar Speedway is the highly anticipated Mini Gold Cup set for March 15 and 16. The race will feature the Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC 410 Sprint Car Series) on Saturday night ONLY. On Friday the 410 Sprint Cars, IMCA Sport Mods, and the Hobby Stocks get their first chance of the season to hit the famed quarter-mile clay oval. On Saturday night, a staggering $10,000 will be awarded to the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series main event winner. A large car count is expected for both nights of racing. Fans can purchase tickets for the Mini Gold Cup by following this link https://silverdollar.ticketspice.com/mini-gold-cup-2024

On the positive side of things, drivers and fans will be excited to see numerous improvements to Speedway led by the newly installed, state of the art fencing in the turn four area. “With help from the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, our goal since day one has been to make improvements for our fans and drivers to give them a better experience at the track,” said Sweet. “Last year we upgraded our sound system in the grandstands and pits, something that had been needed for years.”

ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY

Silver Dollar Speedway is a high-banked, quarter-mile clay oval racetrack located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair St., Chico, California. Opened in 1962, the track hosts multiple high-profile events including the marquee Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts, Silver Cup John Padjen Classic, David Tarter Memorial, and the Fall Nationals in tribute to Stephen Allard

silverdollarspeedway.com • facebook.com/sdspeedway • twitter.com/sdspeedway

ABOUT SLC PROMOTIONS

Founded in 2021 by championship auto racers Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson—along with partner Colby Copeland—SLC (Sweet Larson Copeland) Promotions is dedicated to leading grassroots dirt track racing into the future while preserving the sport’s rich history. SLC manages and operates Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California.