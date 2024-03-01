FATHER AND SON BRENT AND GRANT SEXTON BOTH MAKE USAC/CRA MAIN AT PERRIS

Sexton Gatlin Racing

(Lakeside, CA, February 29, 2024) The Sexton Gatling Racing Team combo of father and son Brent and Grant Sexton, made its 2024 debut when the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series opened its season last Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway. Both team drivers made the night’s main event. This Friday and Saturday, Brent will be racing in the 30th anniversary season openers for the California Lightning Sprint Car Series at the Imperial Valley Raceway.

Grant Sexton getting ready for hot laps last Saturday at Perris. Anthony Hernandez photo.

Grant, who was the 2023 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year, was the fastest qualifier of the family duo with a lap of 17.500. That was 20th in the stellar field of 27 cars that showed up with top drivers from California, Indiana, Arizona, and Ohio. Brent was four spots behind his youngest offspring with a time of 18.212.

Heat race action saw Grant on the track first in the second 10-lapper of the night. Starting seventh, his car was suffering from overheating issues. Unfortunately, he finished in the same spot that he started. That meant a trip to the 12-lap B main. A few minutes later, 50-year-old Brent was in the third heat. Like Grant, he also started and finished seventh. That meant both would be fighting for one of the 10 sought-after transfer spots in the B main.

The B main featured 13 cars. Grant was again starting seventh, while Brent began in the 10th and final transfer spot. In the race, Grant caught a piece of someone else’s mess and bent his front axle. Despite that, he was still eighth when the Steve Russell checkered flag signaled an end to the 12-lapper.

Brent held off the drivers behind him and also earned a ticket into the A by placing 10th.

For the start of the 30-lap finale, both Sexton’s were mired deep in the pack. Grant started 18th and Brent was inside row 11 in the 21st position. Grant was babying his engine in the 30-lapper due to the overheating problem earlier in the night. However, when it sprayed him with hot water, he pulled off the track to avoid damaging the power plant. That happened 10 laps before the checkers and he placed 18th.

Brent, who is trying to follow up Grant’s 2023 Rookie of the Year award by taking the crown in 2024, was still slicing and dicing at the end and placed 15th.

“I was excited for how I did,” Brent said afterward. “I did exactly what I wanted to do. Just make the main and finish it. There were 27-cars there and I did that, so I was pretty stoked.”

Earlier in the night after his heat race, he was not so sure he was doing well. The reason was, he was being pranked by his crew.

“The crew was giving me a hard time after the heat race telling me I sucked,” Sexton said with a laugh. “I told Bezio (crew chief David Bezio) I was going to drive it in so hard in the B main. Then he told me they were just kidding and I was doing fine.”

This weekend’s conundrum regarding who was going to race where, was canceled early on Thursday when the inaugural event for the Ultimate Sprint Car Series at the Ventura Raceway was postponed until April 13th due to this weekend’s incoming rain. Brent’s initial plan was to race on Friday at Imperial and then race with Grant at Ventura. AJ Bender would take his place at Imperial on Saturday. With the rainout, Brent will be in the lightning sprint for both races at Imperial.

For fans who want to attend this week’s races at Imperial, wheel packing will start at 5:00 with hot laps and single-car qualifying to follow on Friday. The first race of the night will begin at 7:00. On Saturday, wheel packing will be at 4:30 and again will be followed by hot laps and single car qualifying. The first race will start at 6:30.

