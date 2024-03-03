Hafertepe Handles Kennedale Crowd With ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints

From ASCS

KENNDALE, Texas (March 2, 2024) Racing close to home over the weekend, Sunnyvale’s Sam Hafertepe, Jr. captured Saturday’s $4,000 prize over a field of 32 with the MYCO Plastics ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints onboard the Hills Racing No. 15h.

The 75th time Hafertepe has topped an ASCS Regional event, Saturday was his first with the MYCO Plastics ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints.

A nice tune-up for the Cowtown Classic this coming weekend with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Hafertepe took the green from the right of the front row, where Louisiana’s Koty Adams would take advantage of his pole starting position to lead into the first and second turns.

Holding point through the opening dozen circuits, the battle for the lead came as the pair approached traffic, with Hafertepe taking a couple shots at it before securing the top spot with an inside move off the fourth turn.

Holding on through several restarts throughout the remainder of the race, the final pause came with three laps to run, where the five-time ASCS National Tour Champion remained unchallenged for the win over Blaine Baxter, who trailed by 0.777-seconds.

Another whirlwind of a night for California’s Dominic Scelzi, a trip to the tail on Lap 5 after going around saw the No. 41 charge his way back to the front for a third-place finish. Logan McCandless and Koty Adams made up the top five.

Ryder Laplante advanced ten spots to finish sixth, with Missouri’s Ayrton Gennetten up a dozen positions for seventh. Marcus Thomas, Brian Bell, and Claude Estes completed the top ten.

The MYCO Plastics ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints race again on Friday, April 26, at the Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco.

The ASCS Elite Wing and Non-Wing Series is owned and operated by Nathan Moore and operates under the sanction of the American Sprint Car Series. Rules for both tours can be found at http://www.ascsracing.com. Nathan can be reached at (903) 780-9934 or by email at elitenonwingsprints@gmail.com,

For other news, notes, and information on any tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

RACE RESULTS

ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints

Kennedale Speedway Park (Kennedale, Texas)

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[1]; 2. 29-Logan McCandless[2]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson[7]; 4. 2B-Brett Becker[5]; 5. G6-Cody Gardner[4]; 6. 74E-Claude Estes[8]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 8. 3D-Jeff Day Jr[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Scotty Thiel[1]; 2. 10G-Marcus Thomas[2]; 3. 6-Koty Adams[6]; 4. 23-Lance Moss[5]; 5. 01J-Jeb Sessums[8]; 6. 44-Jason Howell[3]; 7. 21-Michelle Parson[4]; 8. 16G-Austyn Gossel[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[1]; 3. 25B-Blaine Baxter[6]; 4. 5R-John Ricketts[4]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 6. 4-Austin Mundie[8]; 7. 44C-Chris Martin[7]; 8. 35K-Dylan McCann[3]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[1]; 2. 20G-Noah Gass[4]; 3. 23B-Brian Bell[2]; 4. 88R-Ryder Laplante[5]; 5. V8-Robert Vetter[6]; 6. 10X-Bryan Debrick[7]; 7. 5-Lucas Boxwell[8]; 8. 47W-Chipper Wood[3]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps, Top 2 advanced): 1. 74E-Claude Estes[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 3. 44C-Chris Martin[5]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 5. 3D-Jeff Day Jr[7]; 6. 47W-Chipper Wood[8]; 7. 10X-Bryan Debrick[4]; 8. 5R-John Ricketts[1]

B Feature 2 (10 Laps, Top 2 advanced): 1. 4-Austin Mundie[2]; 2. G6-Cody Gardner[3]; 3. 44-Jason Howell[4]; 4. V8-Robert Vetter[1]; 5. 21-Michelle Parson[5]; 6. 5-Lucas Boxwell[8]; 7. 16G-Austyn Gossel[6]; 8. 35K-Dylan McCann[7]

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]; 2. 25B-Blaine Baxter[4]; 3. 41-Dominic Scelzi[8]; 4. 29-Logan McCandless[9]; 5. 6-Koty Adams[1]; 6. 88R-Ryder Laplante[16]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[19]; 8. 10G-Marcus Thomas[10]; 9. 23B-Brian Bell[13]; 10. 74E-Claude Estes[17]; 11. 20G-Noah Gass[5]; 12. G6-Cody Gardner[20]; 13. 2C-Wayne Johnson[3]; 14. 23-Lance Moss[15]; 15. 01J-Jeb Sessums[12]; 16. 4-Austin Mundie[18]; 17. 73-Scotty Thiel[7]; 18. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 19. 36-Jason Martin[11]; 20. 2B-Brett Becker[14]