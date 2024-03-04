Macri Victorious at Lincoln

Lincoln Speedway (3-3-2024)- Anthony Macri won the the 30 lap feature Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Speedway. Macri started on the pole and shot to the lead early. Kyle Moody got around the 39m briefly but Marci preveiled after retaking the the top spot. Following Macri and Moddy at the finish was Danny Dietrich, Devon Borden and Gerard McIntyre.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Abbottstown, PA
Gene Latta Ford 410 Sprints:
410 Sprint Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 39M-Anthony Macri ($4,000); 2. 99M-Kyle Moody; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 23B-Devon Borden; 5. 33M-Gerard McIntyre; 6. X-Matt Campbell; 7. 2D-Chase Dietz; 8. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 9. 5E-Aaron Bollinger; 10. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 11. 35-Austin Bishop; 12. 17N-Dylan Norris; 13. 27W-Emerson Axsom; 14. 35O-Steve Owings; 15. 27-Troy Wagaman; 16. 1X-Chad Trout; 17. 67-Justin Whittall; 18. 11P-TJ Stutts; 19. 90-Jordan Givler; 20. 8-Billy Dietrich; 21. 0-Rick Lafferty; 22. 95-Kody Hartlaub (DNF); 23. 75-Cameron Smith (DNF); 24. 5R-Tyler Ross (DNF)
Lap Leaders – Anthony Macri (1-15 & 17-30) & Kyle Moody (16)
410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps) – 1. 35O-Steve Owings; 2. 67-Justin Whittall; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 2D-Chase Dietz; 6. 5R-Tyler Ross; 7. 3-Denny Peebles; 8. 5W-Lucas Wolfe (DNF)
410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps) – 1. 39M-Anthony Macri; 2. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 3. 99M-Kyle Moody; 4. 75-Cameron Smith; 5. 0-Rick Lafferty; 6. 8-Billy Dietrich; 7. 00K-Kyle Spence; 8. 3J-Jacob Begenwald
410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps) – 1. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 2. 27W-Emerson Axsom; 3. X-Matt Campbell; 4. 23B-Devon Borden; 5. 90-Jordan Givler; 6. 7H-Trey Hivner; 7. 27-Troy Wagaman (DNF); 8. 15S-Cole Small (DNS)
410 Sprint Heat Four Finish (10 laps) – 1. 35-Austin Bishop; 2. 33M-Gerard McIntyre; 3. 1X-Chad Trout; 4. 17-Dylan Norris; 5. 11P-TJ Stutts; 6. 5E-Aaron Bollinger; 7. 55M-Domenic Melair
410 Sprint Consy Finish (10 laps) – 1. 8-Billy Dietrich; 2. 5E-Aaron Bollinger; 3. 5R-Tyler Ross; 4. 27-Troy Wagaman; 5. 00K-Kyle Spence; 6. 3J-Jacob Begenwald; 7. 3-Denny Peebles; 8. 55M-Domenic Melair; 9. 7H-Trey Hivner