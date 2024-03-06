Donny Schatz notches sprint car victory 500 in Volusia’s Bike Week Jamboree

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (March 5, 2024) – It was an historic night in the Sunshine State for Fargo, North Dakota’s Donny Schatz, not only notching his first World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series victory of the season, but simultaneously collecting the 500th sprint car win of his storied career, doing so in Volusia Speedway Park’s Bike Week Jamboree on Monday evening, March 4.

Schatz, pilot of the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Carquest, Advance Auto Parts, Ford Performance, Curb Records, Sage Fruit, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, Mobil 1, No. 15 sprinter, started fourth in Monday’s main event, climbing to second before inheriting the top spot with 12 circuits remaining. Buddy Kofoid, pilot of the all-too familiar Roth Motorsports No. 83, was the man in charge until a cut left rear tire ultimately ended his campaign.

A caution with three laps remaining set up what could have been a dramatic finish for the ten-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion, but Schatz proved unbeatable, cruising ahead to a comfortable margin of victory exceeding one second.

“I wasn’t really worried about what was behind me,” Schatz said. “As long as I could focus on what was in front of me and do what I was doing we were going to be alright. You know somebody is going to maybe try the slider, but there isn’t anything you can do about what other people are doing. Man, we got a hell of a run and went right to second, and I can’t ever remember running a car that hard that long. It’s hard on tires and hard on wheels. It’s hard on everything.

“We kind of capitalized on the misfortune of the #83. We were getting to the point where we were having a lot of wheel spin. When your right side is up against something, the left side is the one that spins, and that’s generally where a problem happens. And obviously, that’s what happened there and we capitalized on that. Hats off to my guys. They just keep digging and digging and digging.”

Preliminary action saw Schatz time seventh quick, followed by a runner-up performance during heat race action. The Bike Week Jamboree triumph was Schatz’ 15th World of Outlaws victory at Volusia Speedway Park, earning a $12,000 payday in the process.

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing and Donny Schatz will continue their 2024 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series campaign with a Series debut at Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, Texas, on March 8-9.

