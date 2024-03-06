SOUTHERN SPRINTS TO HOLD PARTICIPANT APPRECIATION NIGHT MARCH 16

March 5, 2024 – Lakeland, Florida – BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series officials today announced a special ‘Participant Appreciation Night’ at Auburndale Speedway in Auburndale, Florida at their next event March 16.

On this night, the series is guaranteeing everyone who finishes in the top five at least $1000. There is no sponsor for this guarantee. The series itself is injecting extra money into the purse to thank the competitors for competing with the series and help teams who finish in the top five positions. Previously the series has upped the start money on occasion but now will add bonus money at the top of the finishing order.

The series will be making its second appearance of the season at Auburndale Speedway. Colton Bettis won the season opener there in January and gained the points lead. He is the current series points leader and would like nothing more than to score another series win and increase his points lead. Bettis intends to compete in all the events this season with sights on his first series championship.

The series last competed on January 27 at Citrus County Speedway. Rain set in just 9 laps into the feature event and was postponed for the evening. The remainder of that event will be competed when the series returns to Citrus County Speedway April 13 along with a new complete racing program. The rained-out portion of that event will be resumed with Davey Hamiton Jr. leading.