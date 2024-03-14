Heavy rains force cancellation of opening night at Attica Raceway Park

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Heavy rains Thursday coupled with more rain and cold temperatures Friday has forced Attica Raceway Park to cancel opening night, Friday, March 15.

“Pork Chop and the guys had the track ready to go Wednesday but rains throughout Thursday with a forecast of more rain and temperatures dropping to the upper 30s for Friday…we just would not have any significant drying time,” said Justin Liskai, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

Attica Raceway Park will try again Friday, March 22 on Advanced Drainage Systems Night featuring the Callies Performance Products 410 Sprints, Dirt Nerds powered by Propane UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints in action.

