WESTERN MIDGET RACING 2024 SEASON RACES INTO VENTURA RACEWAY THIS SATURDAY

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (March 13, 2024) – Western Midget Racing kicks off a busy season full of marquee events and competitive dirt midget racing this Saturday night at Ventura Raceway. The Ventura round fires off a 2024 schedule with 19 races, with the championship journey concluding at Ventura on October 26 as well. All told, WMR’s competitors will battle at seven events including their first series appearance at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in October.

Ventura Raceway has hosted two dozen Western Midget Racing events since the series inception. VRA Sprint Cars, Senior Sprints, Dwarf Cars, IMCA Sport Compacts, and Ventura Junior Classes will also be competing on Saturday night. General admission is $18 while seniors, military and students are $15. Grandstands open at 3pm with racing at 5:30pm

The sixth season of WMR continues the exciting battles between series stalwarts and new faces from all over the west coast.

The 2023 championship battle was one for the ages with Oakley’s Bryant Bell topping Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell by just four-markers after 15 rounds of points-paying racing. Mitchell had his career-best season but lacked a breakthrough victory. Bell returns in the Boscacci Racing No. 09 for sponsor Toyota Walnut Creek. Mitchell will continue his drive for wins and a championship in a new No. 96x Spike for sponsor Larsens Inc.

Kyle Hawse of Las Vegas in the No. 20 Sunland Wood Products Triple-X and Todd Hawse of Moorpark in the No. 18 Hawse Abbey Carpet Triple-X return in 2024. The Hawses have combined for 90 WMR starts over the last three seasons of competition.

Adam Weisberg of Santa Clarita competed in nine rounds last season and will compete in the entire Western Midget Racing schedule this year. Weisberg drives the No. 15 Stealth chassis for One 11 Ink.

The top-five of the 2023 series were Bell, Mitchell, Rookie of the Year Darin Horton of Lindley, New York, Lodi’s Nate “Gator” Wait, and two-time champion Blake Bower of Brentwood.

Surprise, Arizona’s Drake Edwards scored six points paying wins to finish sixth in the championship ahead of Livermore’s Greg Dennett, San Jose’s Anthony Bruno, Kyle Hawse, and Todd Hawse. Adrianna DeMartini of Brentwood, Weisberg, and the ageless veteran driver Marvin Mitchell of Madera, Calif. also ran at least half of the series races in the most competitive season in series history.

For more information visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com

2024 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

March 16 Ventura Raceway

March 29 Ocean Speedway

March 30 Marysville Raceway

April 20 Bakersfield Speedway

May 4 Ventura Raceway

May 17 Ocean Speedway

May 18 Petaluma Speedway

June 7 Ocean Speedway

June 8 Petaluma Speedway

June 22 Ventura Raceway

July 12 Ocean Speedway Howard Kaeding Classic

July 13 Ocean Speedway Howard Kaeding Classic

July 26 Ocean Speedway

July 27 Antioch Speedway

August 9 Ocean Speedway

August 10 Ocean Speedway

September 21 Bakersfield Speedway

October 25 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway

October 26 Ventura Raceway