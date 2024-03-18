LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENT THE RICH MAR FLORIST HIGH LIMIT 410 SPRINTS TUESDAY NIGHT, MAY 28

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA MARCH 16, 2024 . . . . . . . . The thirty-fifth season of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will open on Tuesday night, May 28 when Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present the Rich Mar Florist High Limit 410 Sprints at Grandview Speedway. The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is the long- time trend setter for presenting mid-week, high profile special events and It was the Thunder Series who was first to bring the High Limit Racing Series to Pennsylvania and the Northeast in 2023.

Thunder on the Hill is once again on the High Limit Racing schedule and defending race winner, Rico Abreu of St Helena, California will again be in the field on Tuesday night, May 28 to chase the $20,000 first prize to win the 35 lap 410 sprint feature. Abreu won his last two starts at the one-third mile high -bank Grandview Speedway.

On race night, Tuesday, May 28 gates will open at 4:00 PM at the first turn gate for advance ticket holders and general admission tickets will go on sale at 4:30 PM. Qualifying begins at 7:30 PM. In the event of rain, Wednesday night, May 29 will be the rain date with a starting time of 7:30 PM.

Advance tickets are now available at: www.tickethoss.com. General admission tickets on race night are $40, children 6-11 are $20, children 5 and under will be admitted for free. The Pit Fee is $45 and a license is not required. (Pit tickets are not available on Ticket Hoss).

As an added incentive for the local drivers, Pioneer Pole Buildings posted a $2,000 bonus for any Pennsylvania Sprint Driver that takes the win in the 35 lap High Limit 410 Sprint event. One of the winningest drivers in sprint car racing is Pennsylvania driver Brent Marks who remains shutout of a visit to the Thunder on the Hill victory lane. Marks plans to change all that Tuesday night, May 28.

The PPB $2,000 bonus is an added eye catcher to lure the best of Pennsylvania to the Hill. Just a few of the local drivers with their eye on the bonus include Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, TJ Stutts, Tim Buckwalter, Kyle Reinhardt, Lance Dewease, Tyler Ross, Kyle Moody, Ryan Taylor, Tyler Esh and Ryan Smith just to name a few.

After the High Limit event, the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series continues on Tuesday night, June 11 when Pioneer Pole Buildings present the opening night of the seventeenth annual AMSOIL USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars Eastern Storm joined by the 358 Modifieds. It was Thunder on the Hill and Grandview Speedway that were instrumental in starting the USAC Eastern Storm and brought about the ever growing interest in USAC non-wing racing here in the East.

The USAC traveling tour of non-wing sprints will go 40 laps in the Jesse Hockett Classic paying $6,000 to the winner. For the 358 Modifieds, they will run a series of qualifying events leading up to their 30 lap feature that will pay $3,000 to the winner. For a first time Thunder Winner, Pioneer Pole Buildings will offer a $2,000 bonus making it a $5,000 payday for a first time winner and, for just 30 laps. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Race three of the Thunder Series is set for Tuesday night, July 2 when HVAC Partners for Success presents the 34th Annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week event joined by the 358 Modifieds.

The 410 Sprints will chase a $10,000 to win payday in the 35 lap Hodnett Cup, a race honoring sprint car great Greg Hodnett. The 358 Modifieds will be on this program as well, taking part in heat race qualifying leading up to a $3,000 to win, 30 lap main event. Once again, Pioneer Pole Buildings will offer a $2,000 bonus to any first time Thunder Modified feature winner. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series 2024

Tuesday, May 28 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, May 29 7:30 PM)

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

The Rich Mar Florist

High Limits 410 Sprints 40 laps

$20,000 To Win Plus $2,000 PPB Bonus to any PA driver that wins

Advance tickets on sale NOW at www.TicketHoss.com

Tuesday, June 11 7:30 PM

Pioneer Pole Buildings Night

17th Annual Eastern Storm USAC Non-Wing National Tour

The Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps $6,000 to Win!

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, July 2 7:30 PM

HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night

Red Robin PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

*NASCAR points

