NARC 410 SPRINT CARS SERIES SET TO INVADE MERCED SPEEDWAY ON SATURDAY!

By Ben Deatherage

(6/18/24 ) Merced, California … The Central Valley is about to hear the roar of the 900+ horsepower powerplants of the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series on Saturday, March 23rd, when the tour returns to Merced Speedway! The high-banked ¼-mile clay oval will host the cars and stars of the NARC organization for the first time since August of 2021 and will be the lone visit to the facility in 2024.

This marks the second stop on NARC’s 65th Anniversary 25-race campaign, which is slated to visit 17-different dirt oval tracks in California, Oregon, and Washington.

“I’m super excited to get to Merced,” said Lemoore driver Cole Macedo, hot off a big win at the Mini-Gold Cup in the Tarlton Motorsports #21 sprint car. “I know (promoter) Doug Lockwood has put in a lot of effort to make that place what it is today. I think Drew Warner (crew chief) will give me a fast race car, and if I do my job, we should come out with a good finish.”

Macedo is the current NARC championship point leader after scoring his second NARC feature win of his career in Chico.

Many of the NARC sprint cars stars will be competing on the action-packed bullring for the first time, including a strong class of rookie drivers. This year’s rookie field includes Lemoore’s Caeden Steele, who finished third in Chico, Fresno’s Gauge Garcia, Dominic Gorden from Clovis, Chico’s Michael Ing and Wilton’s Ashlyn Rodriguez.

Who to Watch

Aromas’ Justin Sanders, expected to be a strong challenger for the 2024 NARC title, will be looking to rebound after a crash took him out of contention in Chico. Sanders hit pay dirt in the series’ last visit to the track in August 2021 and knows that a victory gets him right back into the title hunt.

Shane Golobic, who finished second in the NARC season opener in Chico, is looking to put the Matt Wood Racing #17W car in NARC victory lane for the first time at Merced Speedway. Golobic placed fifth in 2021 and was 16th when the World Of Outlaws visited in March 2022.

Bud Kaeding, who claimed the series title in 2017, still doesn’t have a Merced victory on this impressive resume. He came across the line in sixth when NARC was in Merced last time. With a retro look for the #29 team, the Campbell racer is looking to check off Merced on his win list.

Tim Kaeding, from San Jose, will no doubt wow the crowd in the famed Williams Motorsports #0 entry. The “Governor of Good Times” was fourth in the last NARC trip to Merced. Kaeding is hitting the NARC trail heavy this spring and the 2002 and 2011 series champion is hungry to revisit victory lane. He has 72 NARC victories to his credit.

Chase Johnson of Penngrove has a lot of laps and wins at Merced in many different types of cars, but the pilot of the #24 has yet to win in the 410 ranks. Johnson was third in a USAC-CRA race in September of 2019 and is in search of his fourth career NARC win.

Other NARC 410 Series stars expected to compete include Justyn Cox from Clarksburg, Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield, Billy Aton of Benicia, Gilroy ‘s Jarrett Soares, Kaleb Montgomery of Templeton, Michael Faccinto and DJ Netto from Hanford and many more!

Fan & Competitor Info

The companion divisions for the evening include the Hobby Stocks, Mini Late Models, and IMCA Northern SportMods.

Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Merced, California. Tickets are $25.00 for Adults, Juniors (11-17) $10.00, Kids (6-10) $5.00, and 5 and Under are FREE.

Pit Gates will open at 2:00 PM and the Front Gates at 5:00. Hot Laps are expected to begin around 6:00, with racing kicking off at 7:00. Additional information can be found at www.mercedspeedway.net.

The NARC racing format includes qualifying, four eight-lap heat races, an exciting six-lap trophy dash, a 12-lap last chance race, and a 30-lap main event.

The NARC 410 Sprint Series is the leading 410 Sprint Car tour west of the Rocky Mountains. Since 1960, they have enthralled countless thousands of fans from tracks up and down the Pacific Coast. For more information, visit their website at www.narc410.com or social media pages.

The event at Merced Speedway can be viewed live on Floracing.com, along with every NARC 410 Sprint Car Series race.

The NARC 410 Sprint Car Racing Series is also sponsored by Hoosier Racing Tires and Floracing.com. Associate and product award sponsors include Automotive Racing Products (ARP), Beacon Wealth Strategies, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bullet Impressions, Diversified Machine Inc., Jim Allen Promotions, Kaeding Performance Center, Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash, KSE Racing Enterprises, Lifeline LLC, Maxim Racing Products, Mettec Titanium, Pyrotect, Saldana Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Scelzi Enterprises, SCI Racing Products, Starr Property Management, System 1 Ignition, Ultra Lite Brakes, Williams Roofing, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Winters Performance Products.

NARC 410 SPRINT CARS SERIES

CHAMPIONSHIP POINT STANDINGS

(AFTER ONE EVENT IN 25-RACE SERIES)

Cole Macedo, Lemoore – 142

Shane Golobic, Fremont – 139

Caeden Steele, Fresno (R) – 138

Dylan Bloomfield, Oakley – 137

Bud Kaeding, Campbell – 136

Tanner Carrick, Lincoln – 135

Sean Becker, Roseville – 134

Nick Parker, Chico – 133

Justyn Cox, Clarksburg – 132

Gauge Garcia, Lemoore (R) – 131

Ryan Robinson, Roseville – 130

Chase Johnson, Penngrove – 129

Justin Sanders, Aromas – 128

DJ Netto, Hanford – 127

Andy Forsberg, Auburn – 127

Jayson Bright, Antioch (R) – 125

Kalib Henry, Sacramento – 125

Michael Faccinto, Hanford – 123

Robbie Price, Cobble Hill, B.C. – 122

Max Mittry, Redding – 121

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 6 – Stockton Dirt Track – Asparagus Cup with SCCT

April 13 – Kings Speedway (Hanford) – $11,000 to win Peter Murphy Classic

April 27 – Stockton Dirt Track – Salute to NARC champ Leroy Van Conett

May 4 – Thunderbowl Raceway (Tulare) – Chris & Brian Faria Memorial

May 11 – Antioch Speedway – Contra Costa County Clash

May 18 – Thunderbowl Raceway (Tulare) – KRC Night at the Races

June 1 – Placerville Speedway – Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial