Over $10,000 in added money to be paid out at USL events in 2024

by John Rittenoure

GLENPOOL, Okla. (March 18, 2024) – Over $10,000 in added money will be paid out to Ortco Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair competitors in 2024 according to information released today by series owner Michael Tyre.

Tow money will be paid to the top 10 drivers with perfect attendance starting with the third race of the season. The top five in points will receive $100 each, while 6-10 will earn $50 apiece. The May 4 event at Caney Valley Speedway will be the first event paying tow money due to the fact the season opening Hero 100 is a show up points only event and the first regular points races is April 13 at Creek County Speedway.

The tow money program will be paid out in lieu of a traditional end of season points fund. Tyre feels this is a way to better support racers financially at each race rather than waiting until the winter to pay out a points fund. The cost of traveling to the track continues to rise and this tow money program exceeds the amount of money paid out previously for a points fund with the series.

In addition to tow money, heat race winners will earn $100 at each event while the A-Feature Hard Charger also earns $100. With tow money, heat race pay, and hard charger pay, driver could potentially earn up to $300 in extra money during most races this season.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

Website: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1794.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedSprintLeague.

About Ortco Inc.

Ortco Inc. manufactures qualify oilfield parts from American made bar and shaped steel on computerized CNC machinery. Products are then Heat Treated, coated for rust prevention, and warehoused for shipments across the globe. Ortco also utilizes high quality investment castings for safety clamps and various tongs.

Website: http://OrtcoInc.com.

United Sprint League Marketing Partners

Ortco, Inc., Same Day Auto Repair, Speed Stix Shocks, D&G Contracting, DFR Discount Tire, Passing Points Podcast, Kent Fireworks, Hoss Media.