THREE TO LITTLE 500 HALL OF FAME IN 2024

From David Sink

Anderson, IN – March 19, 2024 – One former Little 500 driver, current official, and current car owner are slated for induction into the Little 500 Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 25 as part of the 76th Annual Little 500 presented by U.A.W. Week. The Class of 2024 will be formally inducted at an official Induction Ceremony at Anderson Speedway the afternoon of the Little 500.

The “Class of 2024” includes Rob Hoffman, Sandy Jones, and Gary Schlafer.

Rob Hoffman (Cincinnati, OH) Current car owner from 2002-2023 who has fielded cars for drivers Tracy Hines, Bryan Clausen, Kody Swanson, Tony Stewart, Eric Gordon, and Brady Bacon; 9 entries; 1 win (2016) with Kody Swanson; 1 pole (2014) with Bryan Clauson; 1 3rd place (2017) with Tony Stewart; 109 total laps led; 3 top ten finishes; 3,437 total laps completed.

Sandy Jones (Muncie, IN) Current Little 500 chief scorer; began scoring and assisting with Little 500 in 1986; became chief scorer in 1996 when Anderson Speedway went to an electronic scoring system. Daughter of longtime Anderson Speedway Pit Stewart Fred Jones.

Gary Schlafer (Anderson, IN) Driver, owner, builder, and race sponsor from 1981-1990; finished third in 1986; completed 1,839 laps in 9 starts; race sponsor in 1987 (Broadway Sales Corp.) and last race sponsor prior to Pay Less in 1988; built cars specifically for this race which were not legal anywhere but the Little 500. One of a select few to design, build, and race in a Little 500. After retiring from Little 500 competition after the 1990 event, built Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin and successfully ran the speedway from 1993-98 before selling and retiring from racing endeavors.

The 35th annual Little 500 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at Anderson Speedway on Saturday afternoon May 25. In previous years the Induction Ceremony has been a luncheon style event. Due to rising food costs this year’s Induction Ceremony will not be a luncheon. The event will be a public event open to anyone who would like to attend the Induction Ceremony free of charge. The actual time of the event has not been released yet, but it is anticipated it will be later in the day to give early arriving race fans the opportunity to witness it in person. Full details will be released in the coming weeks.

The Little 500 Hall of Fame is dedicated to promoting the history and heritage of the Little 500. Your support has helped us honor the wonderful people and traditions of the greatest sprint car race in the world. We are also grateful to our friends at Anderson Speedway, Star Bullets Visual Marketing, Simpson Performance Products, Little 500 Festival, Sam Pierce Chevrolet, Richard Golardi, and “Irish” Jim McCune Memorial Little 500 Hall of Fame Induction Plaque sponsor Jim McCune.