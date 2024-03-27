NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES…… VINTAGE CARS JOIN HIGH LIMIT SHOW

BECHTELSVILLE, PA MARCH 27, 2024 . . . . . . . . For the thirty-fifth season, the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will open with the first of three big events in 2024 on Tuesday night, May 28 when Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present the Rich Mar Florist Kubota High Limit 410 Sprints at Grandview Speedway. The Series will continue on Tuesday night, June 11 when the AMSOIL USAC Non-Wing Sprints and 358 Modifieds star in the Pioneer Pole Building sponsored event. And also on the roster Tuesday night, July 2 is the HVAC Partners for Success Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week event joined by the 358 Modifieds.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is the long- time trend setter for presenting mid-week, high profile special events and the coming season will be no different. The Thunder Series was first to bring the High Limit Sprints to the area and it was the Thunder Series that created the seventeen year running of the USAC Eastern Storm.

Some special announcements for the coming Thunder Series include adding the Vintage Cars to the Tuesday, May 28 High Limit 410 Sprint Show. We are inviting Vintage Modifieds and Vintage Sportsman to take part in this show. We ask the competitors of both the Vintage Modifieds and Sportsman to pre-enter by calling 443 513 4456. There is no entry free but pre-entering will help us in the planning of the show. Entries shall provide the drivers name, car number division (Modified or Sportsman) and phone number. Both the Vintage Modifieds and Sportsmen will each have a warm-up and a 15 lap feature.

We are adding the Vintage cars to compete during the show when the 410 sprints need some time between events. Our goal remains to have an efficiently run event that is completed by 10 PM.

For many years the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is proudly represented by a Miss Thunder on the Hill and the Thunder Girls. These ladies are great contributors to the event as they assist in key aspects of the show from greeting spectators, to handling the Inside/Out Promotion, the popular Pit Tours and victory lane celebrations.

Tuesday, May 28 the top 410 Sprint Drivers will chase the $20,000 first prize to win the 35 lap 410 sprint feature. Rico Abreu won his last two starts at the one-third mile high -bank Grandview Speedway and will be in the hunt once again.

On race night, Tuesday, May 28 gates will open at 4:00 PM at the first turn gate for advance ticket holders and general admission tickets will go on sale at 4:30 PM. Qualifying begins at 7:30 PM. In the event of rain, Wednesday night, May 29 will be the rain date with a starting time of 7:30 PM.

Advance tickets are now available at: www.tickethoss.com. General admission tickets on race night are $40, children 6-11 are $20, children 5 and under will be admitted for free. The Pit Fee is $45 and a license is not required. (Pit tickets are not available on Ticket Hoss).

As an added incentive for the local drivers, Pioneer Pole Buildings posted a $2,000 bonus for any Pennsylvania Sprint Driver that takes the win in the 35 lap High Limit 410 Sprint event. One of the winningest drivers in sprint car racing is Pennsylvania driver Brent Marks who remains shutout of a visit to the Thunder on the Hill victory lane. Marks plans to change all that Tuesday night, May 28.

The PPB $2,000 bonus is an added eye catcher to lure the best of Pennsylvania to the Hill. Just a few of the local drivers with their eye on the bonus include Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, TJ Stutts, Tim Buckwalter, Kyle Reinhardt, Lance Dewease, Tyler Ross, Kyle Moody, Ryan Taylor, Tyler Esh and Ryan Smith just to name a few.