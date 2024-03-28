USCS Sprint Cars and USAC Western Midgets March 30 at Kern Dirt is Rained Out

By Steven Blakesley

Unfavorable forecasts for traveling teams has required the cancelation of the USCS Sprint Cars, USAC/BCRA Western Midgets, and Western Racing Association program slated for Saturday night March 30th at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway Dirt Track. The scheduled Dave Calderwood Memorial festivities will shift to May 4 with a full night of dirt racing excitement planned.

The next scheduled event for Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway Dirt Track is slated for April 6 with the King of Kern Speedway and Flat Track Motorcycles. Tickets are available online for $25 and include all-access to the event. Kern will also host the Western States Dwarf Car Nationals on April 12 and 13.