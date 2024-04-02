AMKUS Helping to Power World of Outlaws’ Safety Efforts as Official Rescue Tool Partner

From Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (April 1, 2024) – AMKUS Rescue Systems has partnered with the World of Outlaws to become the Official Rescue Tool Partner and will help enhance safety efforts for World of Outlaws and DIRTcar series.

Officials with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models, Super DIRTcar Series and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, will have AMKUS’ state-of-the-art ION 650 Cutter (known to many as “jaws of life”) and reciprocating saw on hand for any emergency situations.

“AMKUS is thrilled to partner with the World of Outlaws to provide life-saving rescue equipment,” said Emilie Maheu, President of AMKUS Rescue Systems. “Establishing a relationship in the dirt racing community furthers our mission of making our communities safer, healthier and more productive.”

AMKUS is one of the most revered and trusted names in the rescue equipment industry. The company has designed and manufactured simple, rugged, and reliable extrication tools for first responders that withstand the most severe conditions first responders face. A long standing supporter of motorsports, AMKUS first introduced their tools at raceways across the country in the 1980s. Their rescue equipment is used by NASCAR, NHRA, IMSA and ARCA.

“As we continue to grow our safety efforts with every series, we sought out to work with AMKUS, knowing they have the most effective and reliable equipment in the industry,” said Tyler Bachman, safety director for World Racing Group. “We’re grateful AMKUS has agreed to partner with us and provide some of their top-of-the-line tools. And while we hope to never have to use those tools, if the need arises, we’ll be better equipped than ever before.”

Race fans will get to learn more about AMKUS’ safety equipment throughout the year on the World of Outlaws’ social channels and through AMKUS Safety Minute features on DIRTVision.

For more on AMKUS, visit amkus.com.

The full 2024 World of Outlaws Sprint Car and World of Outlaws Late Model schedules can be found, HERE. For more on the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, visit xtremeoutlawseries.com, and for more on the Super DIRTcar Series, visit superdirtcarseries.com.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every race live on DIRTVision.