World of Outlaws Kick Off May With Weekday Visit to Jacksonville

By Alex Nieten

JACKSONVILLE, IL (April 2, 2024) – The first day of May will bring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars back to Jacksonville Speedway for a Wednesday night special.

It’ll be the Series’ first time back at the 1/4-mile track since 2021 and fifth visit there overall. For Illinois race fans, it’ll also be The Greatest Show on Dirt’s first stop in the “Prairie State.”

In the four Series races at Jacksonville, there has yet to be a repeat winner. NASCAR star Christopher Bell won the first event in 2014, Joey Saldana won in 2016, Carson Macedo grabbed the win in 2019 and Brad Sweet won the last event in 2021.

The event will see the biggest names in Sprint Car racing, such as David Gravel, 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, Carson Macedo, Gio Scelzi, Logan Schuchart and more, continue their championship quest. Along with battling for the $12,000 top prize.

EVENT INFO:

Date – May 1, 2024

Location – Jacksonville, IL

Track Record – 9.990 sec. by Sheldon Haudenschild on April 29, 2021

Times (CT) –

Pits Open 3pm

Grandstands Open 5pm

Hot Laps/Qualifying 6:00pm

Opening Ceremonies 6:50pm

Racing to Follow

Tickets – Available at WorldofOutlaws.com

How to Watch – If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (April 29, 2021) –



Previous World of Outlaws Winners at Jacksonville –

2021 – Brad Sweet on April 29

2019 – Carson Macedo on Sept. 25

2016 – Joey Saldana on May 4

2014 – Christopher Bell on May 7