Williams Grove Cancels April 5 Program

By Alex Nieten

Mechanicsburg – Due to excessive rainfall through midweek and resulting saturated grounds plus continuing intermittent rain, Williams Grove Speedway has cancelled its Friday, April 5 racing program.

Conditions around the speedway and the surface itself simply are not conducive to racing and they are not expected to improve in the near future given the expectation for continued cold and damp weather.

The speedway will return to action next Friday, April 12, with The Associated Builders and Contractors Spring Sprint Special.

A rare three-division sprint car show is on tap with the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars headlining the program.

The 410s will race in a $5,500 to win main event out of a total purse worth some $22,000.

Joining the 410 sprint cars will be the USAC East wingless 360 sprints and the IMCA/PASS 305 sprint cars.

Both the USAC East 360s and 305s will spin off 20-lap features.

Action begins at 7:30.

