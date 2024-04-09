THE USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RETURN TO PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY ON APRIL 27TH

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, April 8, 2024) Racing returns to Perris Auto Speedway when the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars headline a show that will also feature the GAS Chassis Young Gun Sprints, PAS Senior Sprints, and the PASSCAR Super Stocks and Street Stocks. LKQ Pick Your Part will present the next edition of the “Craziest Show On Dirt,” Night of Destruction on May 4th.

188147F2-DF2E-4997-BBEC-147B544028AB_1_201_a.jpg

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm will leads the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars into Perris on May 27th.

Advance tickets for Perris Auto Speedway are available 24 hours a day online at tix.com or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For those who do not wish to buy tickets in advance, we will have enough tickets for everyone at the ticket window each night.

To keep up with everything going on at The PAS please visit our social media on Facebook and Instagram and visit the website at perrisautospeedway.com.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one hour east of Los Angeles and one hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

USAC/CRA races from Perris Auto Speedway are not streamed online.

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts at the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

Perris Auto Speedway wants to thank the following corporate partners. Ahern Equipment Rentals, Battery Systems, Bud’s Tire, Tire Choice Auto Service, Chris’ Hauling, City of Perris, Communication Innovations, Daytona Boat & RV Storage, Ed Moore Bullet Proof Driveshaft, Flowdynamics, GAS Chassis, HD Industries, Heimark/Anheuser Busch, Hoosier Tires, Inland Rigging, Living Water’s Hospice, LKQ Pick Your Part, Luke’s Transmission, Marjon RV, Pepsi-Cola, Performance Online, Pole Position Raceway, PrintItNow.com, Rainbow Bolt & Supply, Rene’s Bar & Grill, Rugged Radios, Shaver Specialties, Square H, Sunoco Race Fuels, Trench Shoring, Upland Rock, Varner Construction and Vista Paint.

For information on 2024 billboard advertising at The PAS, please call 951-940-0134 and ask for Charlie Watson.

DVDs of all the PASSCAR/IMCA racing and Nights of Destruction at The PAS are available from Fourvideos. For more information call (714) 225-9500.

mailto:perrisautospeedway1@gmail.com is the only authorized Internet address to issue official media news released from The Perris Auto Speedway or Oval Entertainment.