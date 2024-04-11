BOSS Opens 2024 at Waynesfield Saturday

By Aaron Fry

The MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series is set to kick-off its 14th season of racing this Saturday, April 13th at Waynesfield Raceway Park. Fittingly, the teams start their tour at the home track for the traditional sprints in the “Let’s Go 30”, an event dedicated to the memory of the late Russ Cook.

Defending tour champion, Ricky Lewis, is back to defend his title. A year ago, he had a record setting season for victories on his march to the championship. The up-and-coming star from the local area is young Korby Hayslett who is set for a breakout year. Fresh off a tour runner-up finish, he appears to be one of the drivers capable of dethroning Lewis. Most of the tour regulars from a year ago plan to return, besides Lewis and Hayslett, we expect Jesse Vermillion, Lee Underwood, Brian Ruhlman, Blake Vermillion, Steve Little, and Dustin Ingle returning along with the new addition of Rylan Gray. As always a large contingent of local area racers will be on hand to do battle with the touring stars!

Joining the BOSS sprint cars will be the GLSS 360 winged sprints and the USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets. Pit gates will open at 12 noon. General admission gates will open at 1 pm. Adult general admission will be $20 with juniors admitted for $10 and children free. Registration for drivers will be next to the GLSS trailer from 12:30 to 1:40. Driver meeting will be at 1:45, engine heat at 2:15 and hot laps at 2:40. Racing will begin at 4 pm.

For competing teams, all cars must be on 4 corner Hoosier Tires. All drivers must wear a working Raceceiver radio at all times the car is under power. We will be using the Yellow Westhold transponders. There is no membership or entry fees to race with BOSS.

The purse for the “Let’s Go 30” is as follows: 3000, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 450, 425, 400, 375, 350, 340, 330, 320, 310, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300. Heat races will pay the top 4 drivers: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to Dave Poske’s Performance Parts of Parkersburg, Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel souvenir trailer, Elizabeth Gardner Photography and Victory Fuel. Bonus awards of $50 each are supplied by All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads of Johnstown, Cowen Truck Line of Perrysville, E A Home Supply of Chillicothe, and All Star Performance.

Hoosier Race Tires provides a free tire to the main event winner.

We hope to see everyone at the track on Saturday to support Larry and his staff at Waynesfield Raceway Park. There is no replacing the sights, smells and sounds of alcohol burning sprint cars AT THE TRACK! However, if you can’t make it out, the event can be seen live on TheCushion.