ESS Set to Kick off 41st Season at Outlaw Speedway

By Curtis Berleue

(Dundee, NY) |

Over the course of 40 years, 82 Empire Super Sprints events have been contested at the Dundee oval, producing 50 different winners. Most recently, Jared Zimbardi and Jordan Thomas visited victory lane in 2023, while mother nature intervened and cancelled the other two ESS events scheduled last season.

As always, a strong field is expected for this special non-points event to kick off the 2024 season. The evenings Cobra Coaches Dash will be presented by Lanes Yamaha of nearby Watkins Glen.

Friday night has been set aside as a practice night, and all teams are invited to shake down their rides ahead of Saturdays racing action.

For Friday’s practice session, pit gates are set to open at 5pm, with grandstands at 5:30pm and hot laps scheduled for 6:45pm. Pit admission is set at $30, and grandstand admission $15.

Saturday’s schedule sees pit gates opening at noon, grandstands at 1pm, hot laps at 2pm and racing at 3pm. Pit admission will be $45, and grandstand admission is $25 for adults, $22 for seniors 63+, and kids 12 & under admitted free of charge.

For weekend schedule updates, and a full order of events for each day, be sure to check both the tracks website (www.outlawspeedwayllc.com) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/OutlawSpeedwayLLC) along with the official Empire Super Sprints Facebook page (www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints).

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), Twitter (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, April 13 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,220 to Win Cal Lane Memorial Spring Nationals)

Friday, April 26 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, May 24 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win Don Gillette Memorial)