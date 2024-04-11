Heavy rains force cancellation of Friday’s Attica action; Saturday races still on

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Persistent rains throughout Thursday and more forecast for Friday have forced Attica Raceway Park to cancel the first day of the Spring Nationals. While Friday, April 12th Erie Blacktop/Smith Paving Night has been cancelled, the Core & Main Spring Nationals on Saturday, April 13 are still being held with the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints in action.

“We will take a look at conditions Saturday morning, but for now all systems are go for Saturday night,” said Justin Liskai, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. Saturday with racing scheduled for 7 p.m.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter

@atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at

attica_raceway_park.