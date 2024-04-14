Anthony Macri Beats Tyler Courtney in Texas Thriller with Kubota High Limit Racing

From High Limit Racing

FORT WORTH, TX (April 13, 2024) – The Uncle Chicken’s Sippin’ Whiskey Stockyard Stampede presented by Whiskey Myers lived up to the hype on Saturday night as Kubota High Limit Racing debuted at Texas Motor Speedway.

With the 30-lap A-Main offering three different leaders and four lead changes, a packed house of fans witnessed an old-fashioned “Lone Star State” duel between second-row starters Tyler Courtney and Anthony Macri.

It started with a pair of Pennsylvania High Rollers on the front row with Jacob Allen’s Shark Racing #1A and Brent Marks’ Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 leading the field to the green flag. Allen controlled the opening seven circuits and then “Sunshine” came on the attack as lap traffic held up Allen.

Courtney’s Clauson-Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #7BC went to the point on Lap 9 and steadily controlled the pace until Dillsburg, PA native Anthony Macri stormed to life on the final restarts.

Macri slid by and led Lap 22, then Courtney took him back on Lap 23, only for Macri to again drive by on Lap 24 as the duo swapped the lead lap-after-lap and brought the Fort Worth, TX crowd to their feet with the win on the line.

The #39M held on for the remaining six laps and banked a $12,000 victory at the Texas Motor Speedway – earning a cowboy hat for his fourth win of the year, making Macri the winningest 410 Sprint Car driver in the country right now.

Macri is the fourth winner through five Kubota High Limit Racing events in 2024 and joins Rico Abreu (4), Kyle Larson (4), and Tyler Courtney (2) as the only multi-time winners with the young series.

For Courtney, the Indianapolis, IN native held on for P2, earning his fourth consecutive top-two finish as the CMR group extends their early-season lead over Brad Sweet in the chase for the Kubota High Limit Racing championship.

Speaking of Sweet, “The Big Cat” followed Macri and Courtney to claim his second podium of the season aboard the Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49.

Jacob Allen and James McFadden rounded out the top-five with Brent Marks, Rico Abreu, Zeb Wise, Corey Day, and Cory Eliason closing out the top-10.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (4/13/24)

Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime – Brad Sweet (13.735 seconds)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Brian Brown

DMI Heat Two Winner – Brent Marks

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Jacob Allen

Winters Performance Heat Four Winner – James McFadden

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Jacob Allen

B-Main Winner – Kerry Madsen

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Tyler Courtney (14.016)

Hard Charger – Corey Day +7 (16th-to-9th)

Lap Leaders – Allen 1-8; Courtney 9-21; Macri 22; Courtney 23; Macri 24-30.

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet[5]; 4. 1A-Jacob Allen[1]; 5. 83-James McFadden[7]; 6. 19-Brent Marks[2]; 7. 24-Rico Abreu[9]; 8. 26-Zeb Wise[6]; 9. 14-Corey Day[16]; 10. 8-Cory Eliason[11]; 11. 9-Kasey Kahne[12]; 12. 1-Brenham Crouch[14]; 13. 5-Spencer Bayston[15]; 14. 57-Kyle Larson[10]; 15. 25-Kerry Madsen[21]; 16. 17JR-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[19]; 17. 88-Tanner Thorson[18]; 18. 9P-Parker Price Miller[24]; 19. (DNF) 42-Sye Lynch[17]; 20. (DNF) 73-Hunter Schuerenberg[20]; 21. (DNF) 13-Justin Peck[13]; 22. (DNF) 21-Brian Brown[8]; 23. (DNF) 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[23]; 24. (DNF) 55-Chris Windom[22].

NEW Championship Standings (After 5/59 Races): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (345 PTS); 2. 49-Brad Sweet (-22 PTS); 3. 19-Brent Marks (-33 PTS); 4. 14-Corey Day (-61 PTS); 5. 5-Spencer Bayston (-62 PTS); 6. 1A-Jacob Allen (-64 PTS); 7. 24-Rico Abreu (-64 PTS); 8. 26-Zeb Wise (-78 PTS); 9. 9P-Parker Price-Miller (-82 PTS); 10. 13-Justin Peck (-104 PTS).

UP NEXT: Kubota High Limit Racing will be right back on track tomorrow night – Sunday, April 14 – with a $12,000-to-win, $1,200-to-start showdown at RPM Speedway in Crandall, TX.