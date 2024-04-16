Ashton Torgerson Cashes in For First Career Xtreme Outlaws Midget Series Win at Farmer City Raceway

PETERSEN MEDIA

With each and every event he runs with Keith Kunz Motorsports, Ashton Torgerson gets more comfortable and gains more confidence. This past weekend at Farmer City Raceway it was very apparent as Torgerson ran second during Friday night’s opener, and backed it up with his first career series win on Saturday.

Kicking the double-header weekend off at Farmer City Raceway on Friday night, Torgerson showed speed early and often as he timed the Safety-Kleen/TRD backed No. 67K in second fastest in his qualifying group.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, the Glendale, AZ runner continued to flex his muscle as he made a couple of decisive moves to race his way into the lead and pick up the win which moved him into the feature event.

When the feature event came to life, Torgerson drifted back in the first few laps as he was back in fifth by the race’s fourth lap. Settling in, Torgerson was able to make a couple of passes as he was into fourth at the halfway point and then moved into third just four laps later.

Moving into second on a lap 19 restart, Torgerson chased after his KKM teammate, Ryan Timms who was setting a nice pace out front.

Unable to get to Timms in the final five laps, Torgerson capped his Friday night feature off with a second-place effort.

Back at the speedway on Saturday night, Torgerson again got off to a quick start as he timed in 2nd quick in his qualifying group before he again raced from third to first in heat race action.

With a little luck on his side, Torgerson found himself on the pole of the 30-lap finale as he sought after his first career series win.

As the race came to life, Torgerson jumped to the early lead but felt pressure in the likes of Chase McDermand. While McDermand officially led laps three and four, Torgerson was able to clear him for good on the fifth lap as he took command of the race.

Out in front, Torgerson raced like a season vet in his KKM prepared midget as he set a great pace.

Leading the way, Torgerson was able to score his second win of the year with KKM and his first career triumph with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-21, Wins-3, Top 5’s-9, Top 10’s-12

ON TAP: Ashton Torgerson change directions this weekend as he returns home to run the family 360ci sprint car at Merced Speedway on Saturday night.

