High Banks of Merced Speedway ready for SCCT Saturday

Merced, CA…Merced Speedway has rapidly become one of the more popular tracks in the Golden State and this Saturday the Sprint Car Challenge Tour ventures to its high banks for a can’t miss night of racing.

The Merced bullring happens to be one of the more centrally located tracks in California, which should make for a solid field of cars from throughout the Northern and Central part of our state. The always action-packed quarter mile lies one hour and 45 minutes from Sacramento and just under an hour from Fresno.

“We are excited to host the Sprint Car Challenge Tour at Merced Speedway this Saturday,” commented track GM Doug Lockwood. “We don’t have that many Sprint Car shows in Merced, but when we do, it’s always a special time. It should be an outstanding field of competitors this weekend and it’s your only chance to catch a Winged Sprint Car event here until the Outlaws in September, so hopefully everyone can come out and fill these grandstands.”

All cars that competed at the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour opener on April 6th will be vying for $3,000-to-win this Saturday in Merced, thanks to the www.shopkylelarson.com bonus up for grabs. The 24-car feature, as always, pays a guaranteed $400-to-start.

Justin Sanders and owner Dale Miller picked up where they left off last year by recording a clean sweep at the SCCT opener in Stockton. The Aromas driver recorded his ninth career tour win, tying him with Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi for the second most all-time.

Sanders ran fourth at the Merced stop last season, while Scelzi raced to victory at the event, marking the first of his three SCCT triumphs in 2023. Both drivers will be tough to beat on Saturday but will be challenged by several of California’s top racers.

Fremont’s Shane Golobic, Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick, Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield and Oregon driver Tyler Thompson rounded out the top-five on opening night with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour recently.

Other drivers among the top-10 on April 6th looking to move their way forward will include Chase Johnson, rookie driver Austin Wood, 2021 Merced Speedway winner Colby Copeland, Dustin Freitas and Mariah Ede. Freitas netted the PitStopUSA Hard Charger Award with his drive from 20th to ninth in Stockton.

Tickets and Details:

Adult tickets at Merced Speedway this Saturday April 20th cost just $25, juniors 11-17 will be $10, kids 6-10 are $5 and those five and under will be free. Tickets will be available at the gate on race day.

The pit gate will open at 3pm, with the front gate opening at 5pm and pit meeting at 5:15pm. Hot laps will occur at 5:45pm, with Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying and racing to follow.

The muffler rule will mirror what was utilized at the Stockton opener, which is Flowmaster, SpinTech, Schoenfeld 14272735-78 or Extreme mufflers.

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Merced, California 95431. For information on the speedway visit http://www.mercedspeedway.net/

Upcoming Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour events

Saturday April 20: Merced Speedway (360 Challenge on the High Banks)

Saturday May 25: Marysville Raceway (24th Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial)

Friday May 31: Placerville Speedway (Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial Opening Night)