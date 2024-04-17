BRYSON TO MAKE MSR DEBUT AT SANDUSKY APRIL 27

From Must See Racing

April 16, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – Kaylee Bryson confirmed today that she will be competing in Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts season opener at Sandusky Speedway April 26-27. Bryson will be piloting the AP Driver Development #26 for Aaron Pierce. The event will also include the MSR Midwest Lights Series.

Although this will be her first-ever MSR start, it won’t be her first winged pavement sprint car start. She previously made a start at Inverness, Florida on November 5, 2022, with the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series. She looked impressive in her winged pavement sprint car start coming home in fifth position. She hopes to use that limited experience to produce a top finish at Sandusky Speedway next weekend.

“That was my first time in a winged sprint car on pavement” Bryson explains. We got fifth in our debut. The cars are honestly fun to drive and I’m looking forward to doing a little bit more of it. Getting in as many different types of cars is only gonna help improve me as a driver. I’m looking forward to the Sandusky race.

Obviously, every different type of car you get into is totally different. But at the same time there are so many little things you learn that can help you in other cars. One thing I’ve noticed about winged cars is you drive them a lot harder than any other car. Thats really helped me in qualifying in other aspects of racing”.

The 23-year-old Bryson should find getting up to speed relatively quickly. Her car owner Aaron Pierce is no stranger to winged pavement sprint car racing. He has multiple winged sprint car victories with MSR and is the all-time sprint car track record holder at Sandusky and it is one of the tracks he has won at in winged sprint car competition.

Sandusky will conclude an interesting three weekend stretch for Bryson. She competed with the Trans Am Series in the SGT class at NOLA Motorsports Park and won this past weekend. She will be competing in a USAC Silver Crown event at Toledo, Ohio this weekend and will complete the three-week stretch in a winged sprint car at Sandusky. She is chasing the USAC Silver Crown championship and Trans Am Series championships this season.

When asked what she hoped to accomplish at Sandusky she shared her thoughts. “Obviously every time I get into a car the goal is to win. But with this being only my second start in a winged pavement sprint car, a top five would be really good. Qualifying will give us a good idea how our weekends gonna go. We just gotta get through practice. I’m looking forward to getting to Sandusky” concluded Bryson.

