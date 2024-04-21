Brad Sweet Completes Weekend Sweep with Kubota High Limit Racing Win at Salina Highbanks

After waiting 10 races to get his first-career win with Kubota High Limit Racing, Brad Sweet didn’t waste any time at all waiting for his second taste of victory with the series.

“The Big Cat” knocked the first W out of the way on Friday night at Southern Oklahoma Speedway and then came back 24 hours later to do it again, going back-to-back with a win at Salina Highbanks Speedway on Saturday night.

The Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49 started from the outside pole with Australian James McFadden leading the field to green in the Roth Motorsports, Mobil1 #83.

McFadden led the opening eight laps before Sweet put the pressure on him with some help from lap traffic. Sweet stole the lead on Lap 9, McFadden took it back on Lap 10, then they came crashing together on Lap 11 during the most dramatic moment of the race.

Battling for the lead, the #49 and #83 collided in turns three and four sending McFadden flying through the air and over the banking for a tumble. He quickly climbed out of the car under his own power, but had to swallow his first finish outside the top-10 this year as they DNF’ed.

From there, Sweet set the #49 on cruise control until a caution on the final lap set up another green-white-checkered where he was left exposed. Brent Marks was able to throw one last haymaker coming to the white flag, but was unable to clear the #49 as he had to watch him drive off to the checkered flag.

For Marks, the Myerstown Missile ended up 2nd for his second runner-up of the year, as he still continues to chase that first-career win with Kubota High Limit Racing. Like the KKR #49, the Murray-Marks #19 still remains a perfect nine-for-nine in top-10 finishes with the series this year.

Behind them, Rico Abreu was pumped to earn his first podium finish of the year with Kubota High Limit Racing. The St. Helena, CA native brought the #24 home with a P3 finish as he capped off a big points night as he approaches the High Stakes Charter position.

Jacob Allen finished fourth with Tyler Courtney earning another Hard Charger Award, thanks to a huge 20th-to-5th bid that will keep the Clauson-Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #7BC atop the championship standings.

Zeb Wise, Justin Peck, Corey Day, Brian Brown, and Cory Eliason rounded out the top-10 at Salina on Saturday.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (4/20/24)

Salina Highbanks Speedway (Pryor, OK)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime – Brad Sweet (11.585 seconds)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Brian Brown

DMI Heat Two Winner – Brent Marks

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Rico Abreu

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Spencer Bayston

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – James McFadden (13.130)

Hard Charger – Tyler Courtney +15, 20th-to-5th

Lap Leaders – McFadden 1-8; Sweet 9; McFadden 10; Sweet 11-30.

Kubota A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 49-Brad Sweet[2]; 2. 19-Brent Marks[3]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 4. 1A-Jacob Allen[12]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[20]; 6. 26-Zeb Wise[10]; 7. 13-Justin Peck[5]; 8. 14-Corey Day[19]; 9. 21-Brian Brown[6]; 10. 8-Cory Eliason[17]; 11. 55-Chris Windom[21]; 12. 18T-Tanner Holmes[7]; 13. 5T-Ryan Timms[18]; 14. 9P-Parker Price Miller[11]; 15. 9-Kasey Kahne[14]; 16. 5-Spencer Bayston[15]; 17. 52-Blake Hahn[24]; 18. 45X-Jace Park[23]; 19. 2KS-Chase Randall[22]; 20. 41-Dominic Scelzi[16]; 21. 23-Garet Williamson[13]; 22. 42-Sye Lynch[8]; 23. 1-Brenham Crouch[9]; 24. 83-James McFadden[1]

NEW Championship Standings (After 9/58 Races): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (611 PTS); 2. 49-Brad Sweet (-14 PTS); 3. 19-Brent Marks (-39 PTS); 4. 14-Corey Day (-53 PTS); 5. 1A-Jacob Allen (-103 PTS); 6. 24-Rico Abreu (-111 PTS); 7. 5-Spencer Bayston (-117 PTS); 8. 9P-Parker Price-Miller (-142 PTS); 9. 26-Zeb Wise (-148 PTS); 10. 13-Justin Peck (-164 PTS).

UP NEXT: Kubota High Limit Racing will head for West Memphis, Arkansas this Tuesday, April 23 as the Midweek Money Series resumes with race #2, a $20,000-to-win highly-anticipated trip to “The Ditch” at Riverside International Speedway.