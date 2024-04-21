Cale Thomas finally exercises demons to take Fremont Speedway win

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Cale Thomas could have had two wins in the 2024 racing season but mechanical woes cost him. The Fairland, Indiana driver finally had a race day go his way, claiming the 410 sprint feature win to open the season at Fremont Speedway presented by Gill Construction Saturday, April 20 on Fort Ball Pizza Palace Night.

Thomas, aboard the Jay Kiser Racing #23, took the lead from Larry Kingseed on lap three of the 30-lap Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main, was patient in lapped traffic and drove to his second career win at “The Track That Action Built.” Defending Fremont Speedway champion Cap Henry, Zeth Sabo, Craig Mintz and Zane DeVault rounded out the top five.

The win also makes Thomas a clear threat to dethrone Cap Henry in the hunt for the title of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads-Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group as the series begins its sixth season.

“I didn’t know how close Cap was but I felt like I was doing what I was supposed to do in getting through lapped traffic the way I did. When you have a guy like Cap Henry behind you he will pounce on any little mistake you make so I’m always thinking is this a good corner…should I be doing this…do I need to change this. I just kept doing my fundamentals and staying after it. This could have been our third win this year….we definitely needed this,” said Thomas in the Beaverdam Fleet Services Victory Lane beside his Spanky’s Pizza, Shelluke’s Bar & Grill, Automatic Fire Protection, Ohio Refrigeration, Engler Machine, BH 41, TMH Holdings, Berryman Racing Shocks, Keizer Wheels backed machine.

Jamie Miller usually doesn’t like slick race tracks. But, after waging a terrific battle the last two thirds of the 25-lap Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature with Tyler Shullick, Miller took the lead for good on lap 21 and drove to his 45th career victory at Fremont. Zack Kramer led the first six laps before fourth starter Miller took over. Tyler Shullick worked the low line to grab the lead with 10 laps to go, but Miller was patient and charged back to the point on lap 21 and drove to the win. Shullick, Kramer, Paul Weaver and Dustin Stroup would round out the top five.

With the win, Miller, who also picked up a win at Attica Raceway Park this season, looks to stop Weaver from recording a sixth straight title with the NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

“This definitely isn’t my cup of tea as far as track conditions but we were pretty good tonight…I’ll take it. The car was just getting better and better and then we got into traffic and it never really changed. I was good in dirty air, clean air so I was just kind of biding my time and he (Shullick) was getting hung up and I got back there and held her for all she was worth to try and park it up here,” said Miller of his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kolb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology backed #26.

Not content with just one feature win for the night, Miller proceeded to take the lead on lap eight of the 20-lap Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature and drive to his 46th career feature win at Fremont Speedway. David Gumby led the first seven laps of the caution-filled feature before sixth starter Miller drove under for the lead. Miller, who now sits ninth on the track’s all-time win list, survived several late race cautions for the victory over Keith Sorg, Dustin Keegan, Kent Brewer and Kevin Phillips.

“I tried the top and the truck didn’t like it so I slowed down and rolled the infield tires and got ahold of something,” said Miller beside his Fostoria Mod Shop, Ron Miller Race Cars backed #4M.

Fremont Speedway presented by Gill Construction will be back in action Saturday, April 27 for Gressman Powersports-Level Performance Super Heroes Night with the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks in action.

All events at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction in 2024 will be streamed on DirtVision.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, April 20, 2024

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace 37 Entries

A Feature 30 Laps

1. 23-Cale Thomas[4]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[5]; 3. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]; 4. 09-Craig Mintz[8]; 5. 4-Zane DeVault[6]; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[14]; 7. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 8. 5T-Travis Philo[12]; 9. 7N-Darin Naida[15]; 10. 4S-Tyler Street[3]; 11. 2+-Brian Smith[11]; 12. 35-Stuart Brubaker[10]; 13. 19-TJ Michael[9]; 14. 68G-Tyler Gunn[19]; 15. 9-Trey Jacobs[20]; 16. 16-DJ Foos[18]; 17. 71H-Max Stambaugh[17]; 18. 32-Bryce Lucius[13]; 19. 5-Kody Brewer[16]; 20. X-Mike Keegan[23]; 21. 28M-Conner Morrell[21]; 22. 13-Van Gurley Jr[22]; 23. 75-Jerry Dahms[24]; 24. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1]

B Feature 1 12 Laps

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[2]; 3. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]; 4. X-Mike Keegan[8]; 5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[7]; 6. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[6]; 7. 3V-Chris Verda[9]; 8. 25R-Jordon Ryan[4]; 9. 14-Sean Rayhall[5]; 10. (DNS) 15C-Chris Andrews; 11. (DNS) 86-Micheal Lutz

B Feature 2 12 Laps

1. 16-DJ Foos[2]; 2. 9-Trey Jacobs[1]; 3. 13-Van Gurley Jr[4]; 4. 75-Jerry Dahms[5]; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron[3]; 6. 12-Luke Griffith[7]; 7. 98-Robert Robenalt[9]; 8. 90-Jeffrey Neubert[8]; 9. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[6]; 10. (DNS) 16E-Caleb Erwin

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1]; 3. 19-TJ Michael[5]; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[8]; 6. 25R-Jordon Ryan[6]; 7. 14-Sean Rayhall[2]; 8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[7]; 9. 3V-Chris Verda[9]; 10. (DNS) 86-Micheal Lutz

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]; 2. 4S-Tyler Street[3]; 3. 2+-Brian Smith[6]; 4. 7N-Darin Naida[2]; 5. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 6. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]; 7. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[8]; 8. X-Mike Keegan[7]; 9. (DNS) 15C-Chris Andrews

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 09-Craig Mintz[1]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 3. 4-Zane DeVault[4]; 4. 1-Nate Dussel[3]; 5. 16-DJ Foos[5]; 6. 13-Van Gurley Jr[7]; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]; 8. 12-Luke Griffith[6]; 9. 98-Robert Robenalt[9]

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]; 2. 23-Cale Thomas[3]; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[6]; 4. 5-Kody Brewer[2]; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron[5]; 6. 9-Trey Jacobs[4]; 7. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[7]; 8. 90-Jeffrey Neubert[8]; 9. 16E-Caleb Erwin[9]

Qualifying Group 1

1. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:12.941[4]; 2. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 00:13.040[13]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:13.043[3]; 4. 4S-Tyler Street, 00:13.050[15]; 5. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.089[10]; 6. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:13.193[16]; 7. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:13.213[5]; 8. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:13.308[17]; 9. 19-TJ Michael, 00:13.369[2]; 10. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:13.377[9]; 11. 25R-Jordon Ryan, 00:13.438[12]; 12. 2+-Brian Smith, 00:13.442[6]; 13. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 00:13.561[7]; 14. X-Mike Keegan, 00:13.600[18]; 15. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 00:13.626[14]; 16. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:13.766[8]; 17. 3V-Chris Verda, 00:14.397[1]; 18. (DNS) 15C-Chris Andrews; 19. (DNS) 86-Micheal Lutz

Qualifying Group 2

1. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:13.116[4]; 2. 9-Trey Jacobs, 00:13.207[3]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:13.217[8]; 4. 23-Cale Thomas, 00:13.273[14]; 5. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:13.282[1]; 6. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:13.344[15]; 7. 09-Craig Mintz, 00:13.477[5]; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:13.499[6]; 9. 16-DJ Foos, 00:13.657[17]; 10. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.712[11]; 11. 12-Luke Griffith, 00:13.726[12]; 12. 5T-Travis Philo, 00:13.742[7]; 13. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 00:13.895[2]; 14. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 00:14.280[16]; 15. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:14.296[13]; 16. 90-Jeffrey Neubert, 00:14.766[18]; 17. (DNS) 98-Robert Robenalt; 18. (DNS) 16E-Caleb Erwin

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union 28 Entries

A Feature 25 Laps

1. 26M-Jamie Miller[4]; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[3]; 3. 4X-Zack Kramer[1]; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[6]; 5. 12X-Dustin Stroup[2]; 6. 49I-John Ivy[5]; 7. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[7]; 8. 19R-Steve Rando[10]; 9. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[11]; 10. 9R-Logan Riehl[8]; 11. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[16]; 12. 2-Brendan Torok[12]; 13. 7M-Brandon Moore[15]; 14. 63-Randy Ruble[17]; 15. 26-Lee Sommers[14]; 16. X15-Kasey Ziebold[13]; 17. 319-Steve Watts[20]; 18. 51M-Haldon Miller[18]; 19. 12-Dylan Watson[19]; 20. 78-Austin Black[9]

B Feature 1 12 Laps

1. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[1]; 2. 63-Randy Ruble[2]; 3. 51M-Haldon Miller[3]; 4. 12-Dylan Watson[9]; 5. 319-Steve Watts[10]; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7]; 7. 18-Ben Watson[8]; 8. 8-Jim Leaser[5]; 9. 18R-Brian Razum[13]; 10. 85-Dustin Feller[12]; 11. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[4]; 12. 1S-James Saam[6]; 13. (DNS) 98-Dave Hoppes

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[1]; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[3]; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[10]; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6]; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[2]; 7. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[7]; 8. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8]; 9. 319-Steve Watts[5]; 10. 18R-Brian Razum[9]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 12X-Dustin Stroup[2]; 2. 9R-Logan Riehl[1]; 3. 49I-John Ivy[4]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[3]; 5. 26-Lee Sommers[8]; 6. 63-Randy Ruble[5]; 7. 8-Jim Leaser[7]; 8. 18-Ben Watson[6]; 9. 98-Dave Hoppes[9]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 26M-Jamie Miller[4]; 2. 78-Austin Black[1]; 3. 4X-Zack Kramer[2]; 4. 2-Brendan Torok[5]; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore[3]; 6. 51M-Haldon Miller[7]; 7. 1S-James Saam[8]; 8. 12-Dylan Watson[6]; 9. 85-Dustin Feller[9]

Qualifying

1. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:14.275[6]; 2. 49I-John Ivy, 00:14.284[11]; 3. 26M-Jamie Miller, 00:14.293[9]; 4. 61-Tyler Shullick, 00:14.399[15]; 5. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath, 00:14.449[18]; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore, 00:14.531[12]; 7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:14.595[10]; 8. 12X-Dustin Stroup, 00:14.641[22]; 9. 4X-Zack Kramer, 00:14.684[2]; 10. 5DD-Dustin Dinan, 00:14.749[16]; 11. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:14.774[13]; 12. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.823[14]; 13. 319-Steve Watts, 00:14.836[7]; 14. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.878[3]; 15. 2-Brendan Torok, 00:14.949[17]; 16. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:15.107[25]; 17. 18-Ben Watson, 00:15.171[23]; 18. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:15.183[28]; 19. 2S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:15.361[21]; 20. 8-Jim Leaser, 00:15.366[20]; 21. 51M-Haldon Miller, 00:15.482[24]; 22. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:15.539[27]; 23. 26-Lee Sommers, 00:15.767[8]; 24. 1S-James Saam, 00:16.309[19]; 25. 18R-Brian Razum, 00:16.531[26]; 26. 98-Dave Hoppes, 00:16.916[5]; 27. (DNS) 85-Dustin Feller; 28. (DNS) 19R-Steve Rando

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy, 26 Entries

A Feature 20 Laps

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[6]; 2. 8-Keith Sorg[3]; 3. 17X-Dustin Keegan[12]; 4. 8KB-Kent Brewer[10]; 5. 32-Kevin Phillips[11]; 6. 36M-Cory McCaughey[16]; 7. 99-Eric Potridge[15]; 8. 9-Curt Inks[18]; 9. 7X-Dana Frey[7]; 10. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[17]; 11. 34-Todd Warnick[8]; 12. 20-Caleb Shearn[13]; 13. 95-Steve Miller[5]; 14. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 15. 1M-Scott Milligan[14]; 16. 7XP-Cyle Poole[20]; 17. 28-Cody Laird[1]; 18. 32H-Craig Dippman[9]; 19. 57MS-Mason Stull[19]; 20. *P51-Dave Gumby[2] *disqualified for failing post-race inspection

B Feature 12 Laps

1. 36M-Cory McCaughey[1]; 2. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[2]; 3. 9-Curt Inks[5]; 4. 57MS-Mason Stull[3]; 5. 7XP-Cyle Poole[6]; 6. 51-Dave Bankey[4]; 7. 56X-Cody Hicks[10]; 8. 9S-Tony Parker[11]; 9. (DNS) 35-Ron Miller; 10. (DNS) 18S-Randy Swiecicki; 11. (DNS) 3B-Kaydin Bailey

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[4]; 2. 7X-Dana Frey[5]; 3. 28-Cody Laird[1]; 4. 8KB-Kent Brewer[2]; 5. 20-Caleb Shearn[6]; 6. 57MS-Mason Stull[9]; 7. 7XP-Cyle Poole[8]; 8. (DNS) 36M-Cory McCaughey; 9. (DNS) 56X-Cody Hicks

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 8-Keith Sorg[3]; 2. 34-Todd Warnick[1]; 3. 95-Steve Miller[4]; 4. 32-Kevin Phillips[5]; 5. 1M-Scott Milligan[2]; 6. 51-Dave Bankey[8]; 7. (DNS) 9S-Tony Parker; 8. (DNS) 35-Ron Miller; 9. (DNS) 18S-Randy Swiecicki

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[2]; 2. 32H-Craig Dippman[5]; 3. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 4. 17X-Dustin Keegan[8]; 5. 99-Eric Potridge[6]; 6. 9-Curt Inks[1]; 7. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[3]; 8. (DNS) 3B-Kaydin Bailey

Qualifying

1. 4M-Jamie Miller, 00:17.912[2]; 2. 95-Steve Miller, 00:17.977[6]; 3. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 00:18.050[22]; 4. 36M-Cory McCaughey, 00:18.131[11]; 5. 8-Keith Sorg, 00:18.133[10]; 6. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 00:18.364[26]; 7. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 00:18.380[5]; 8. 1M-Scott Milligan, 00:18.542[4]; 9. P51-Dave Gumby Jr., 00:18.584[9]; 10. 28-Cody Laird, 00:18.593[20]; 11. 34-Todd Warnick, 00:18.605[7]; 12. 9-Curt Inks, 00:18.660[14]; 13. 7X-Dana Frey, 00:18.796[1]; 14. 32-Kevin Phillips, 00:18.803[25]; 15. 32H-Craig Dippman, 00:18.851[24]; 16. 20-Caleb Shearn, 00:18.868[23]; 17. 9S-Tony Parker, 00:19.153[8]; 18. 99-Eric Potridge, 00:19.165[13]; 19. 56X-Cody Hicks, 00:19.285[16]; 20. 35-Ron Miller, 00:19.896[12]; 21. 3B-Kaydin Bailey, 00:20.100[18]; 22. 7XP-Cyle Poole, 00:21.667[3]; 23. 51-Dave Bankey, 00:22.023[19]; 24. (DNS) 17X-Dustin Keegan; 25. (DNS) 57MS-Mason Stull; 26. (DNS) 18S-Randy Swiecicki