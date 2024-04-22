Yellow Breeches Race Pays Sprints 5K To Win, $500 To Start Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Associated Builders and Contractors will present the first Yellow Breeches 500 race of the season for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, April 26.

The sprint car race will pay $5,000 to win and $500 to start as part of a $21,000 total purse.

Timed warm-ups will be used to set the heat starting grids before the 25-lap feature takes to the track.

The last three sprint car races at the track have been lost due to weather. Prior to that Anthony Macri scored two wins while Freddie Ramer also proved victorious.

Limited Late Models will also be on the racing card this Friday, competing in a Topless 25, paying $2,500 to win.

Chad Baker plumbing and HVAC has posted a $2,500 bonus if the Friday night winner at Williams Grove can go on to win a companion event on Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Kurt Smith Motorsports will pay $100 for limited late model fast time.

The stock cars will compete under Selinsgrove Speedway rules.

Action gets underway at 7:30 pm.

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national U.S. trade association representing the non-union construction industry.

ABC is an association of 69 chapters with more than 22,000 commercial contractors and construction-related firms among its members.

Find out more about Associated Builders and Contractors by visiting www.abc.org.

Adult general admission for the April 26 racing program is set at $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.