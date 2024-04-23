Estenson Earns First Career IRA Outlaw Sprint Series Win During Season Opener

Inside Line Promotions

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (April 22, 2024) – Tim Estenson captured his first career Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series victory last Saturday during The Spring Trifecta hosted by Beaver Dam Raceway.

“It’s huge,” he said. “We’ve been preparing throughout the offseason. Jack and Dave built bad-ass cars this winter. We’re more prepared now that Jack had a full offseason and we have a year under our belt. That helps me confidence-wise.

“Last week I was talking with Jack and asked what he thought our goal should be. He gave me the No. 1 finger. We had high confidence going into it. I started off the night a little rusty and was trying to get out the first-race jitters. We got progressively better throughout the night.”

Estenson qualified eighth quickest to kick off the action. He then rebounded from a spin in a heat race to finish fifth.

“I made a mistake in the heat race and was able to recover,” he said. “We made the dash and got a good finishing position so we had a good starting spot for the feature.”

Estenson advanced a position in a dash to finish second, which started him on the inside of the second row in the A Main.

“Jack made the right calls on the car and it was perfect,” he said. “He said to be smart and patient, just drive your race and finish. Luckily, I made the right moves at the right time and it ended up paying off for us.

“We got into second for a couple of laps and fell back to third. We had another restart and were back and forth for a little. We were in third the majority of the race until the last 10 laps. We got to lapped traffic and the top two were committed to the bottom line. Everybody was pushing stuff to the middle of the track. I was forced to go to the outside because of traffic. I pulled the wing back and was able to ride through the middle and that’s how I got past second and first. We set sail and took off.”

Estenson used grip in the middle of the track to maneuver into the lead with a handful of laps remaining.

Next up, the team heads to Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, this Friday and Saturday for the World of Outlaws Premium Chevy Dealers Clash with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

“I’m not that great on big, big tracks so we’re trying to go there to get better,” Estenson said. “It’s going to be a challenge for sure with the Outlaws. The locals are really strong there, too. I think our goal is to make the show and get laps. That’d be huge for us.”

QUICK RESULTS –

April 20 – Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wis. – Qualifying: 8; Heat race: 5 (2); Dash: 2 (3); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

1 race, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10, 1 top 15, 1 top 20

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, for the World of Outlaws Premium Chevy Dealers Clash with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Estenson Racing

Estenson Racing is a championship-winning American Flat Track team that was founded by Tim Estenson. For more information, visit http://www.EstensonRacing.com .

“My uncle has built a championship American Flat Track program that is well-recognized around the industry,” Estenson said. “He’s been a huge supporter of mine and of building our dirt track team. I can’t thank him and everyone associated with Estenson Racing enough for the continued support.”

Estenson would like to thank Estenson Racing, Truline Logistics, Yamalube, Arai Helmet, JDP Electric, JDP Automation and Backlund Plumbing for their continued support.

