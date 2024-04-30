LANDON SIMON RACING, LOGAN SEAVEY TO GO WING SPRINT CAR RACING IN 2024

From LSR

INDIANAPOLIS (April 29, 2024) – Landon Simon Racing announced today the addition of Logan Seavey to the teams expanded winged sprint car operations in 2024. Seavey will pilot the LSR #24 during 18 tentatively scheduled High Limit Racing Series, World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series, Maverick Sprint Car Series as well as potential marquee events.

The 26- year-old Sutter, Calif., native now residing in Indianapolis, Ind., has proven to be one of the best and most versatile drivers in motorsports. While competing full time in all three USAC National divisions, the reigning Chili Bowl Nationals Champion teamed up with LSR for pair of High Limit Sprint Car Series events in 2023. The relationship saw immediate success and a mutual desire for a future partnership.

“I’m ready to get back racing with Landon this year. In the few races we ran last year we had some success and a lot of fun racing together so I’m excited to continue that in 2024,” said Seavey.

Seavey’s 2023 season ended with series record wins, a USAC Silver Crown series title and his second (2018) USAC National Midget title as well as winning two races with two series on the same day and sweeping the 4 Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway.

2024 brings an even busier and more diverse schedule with LSR winged Sprint Car dates to fill in the gaps between a USAC “Triple Crown” campaign and select Late Model events for Seavey. Thus far in ’24, Seavey has entered 11 events and tallied six wins in two countries, including an Australian title, clean sweep of the Chili Bowl Nationals, winning two USAC Sprint Car races in the same day and breaking the record for the most podiums in a row.

Ohio native Landon Simon has seen success as both a driver and car owner throughout his 17 seasons in Sprint Car racing. While he isn’t hanging up his helmet just yet, his focus has shifted.

“Last year I took some time to focus on family and think about the future of LSR. I needed something to get me excited about racing again. When High Limit came to town, I reached out to Logan and asked if he had a ride. I was surprised by his answer and knew it was an opportunity we needed to see out,” said Simon.

“Looking forward to 2024 I wanted to give wing racing a true effort. As a driver it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. As an owner there is no better time to do it. We worked all off season to put the pieces in place, bring on new partners and involve the best people. We still have a long way to go, but having Logan onboard is a huge asset to our program and its future.”

LSR will kick off the season Wednesday May, 1st with the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series at Jacksonville Speedway in Illinois.

Landon Simon Racing in conjunction with Knox Enterprises will compete with support from Parts Authority, MPV Express, Helt’s Turf Farms, Rockwell Security, DKW Transport, JE Pistons – Race Winning Brands, as well as continued support from East Mountain Specialized Transport, The Hayloft, Keizer Wheels, BMRS, Rod End Supply, and Simpson Race Products.

For more information, please contact landonsimonracing@gmail.com

