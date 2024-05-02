AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS BRINGING MAYHEM ON A MONDAY AT KOKOMO SPEEDWAY

By Brian Walker

Mooresville, N.C. (May 2, 2024) – Avanti Windows & Doors, a leading manufacturer and installation contractor of vinyl window and door systems throughout the South & Southwest, has partnered with Kubota High Limit Racing as the title sponsor of the upcoming Avanti Windows & Doors Midweek MAYhem event at Kokomo Speedway on May 13. The Monday-night race is part of Kubota High Limit Racing’s 10-race Midweek Money Series and will pay $20,000 to the winner.

NASCAR driver and Kubota High Limit Racing co-founder Kyle Larson will kick off his “Month of May” in Indiana with the Avanti Windows & Doors Midweek MAYhem before his first Indianapolis 500 practice the following day. Larson will be joined by current Midweek Money Series points leader Corey Day, five-time Outlaw champion Brad Sweet, last year’s Kubota High Limit Racing winner at Kokomo, Justin Peck and the full time Kubota High Limit Racing “High Rollers”.

“I simply love racing and want to continue to support the sport and be a part of its growth,” said Jerry Petty, founder and owner of Avanti Windows & Doors. “We’re not only the sponsor of the event, but also a season-long sponsor of High Roller Justin Peck and the Buch Motorsports team. Justin won this event last year, and I know it would mean a lot to all of us to win it again in May in Indiana.”

Avanti Windows & Doors continues to support a myriad of motorsports entities including the aforementioned Buch Motorsports team and Peck, Knoxville Raceway’s Capitani Classic, USAC National Sprint Car Series “Cornbelt Classic” at Knoxville Raceway, Western World Championships, USAC’s CRA Series, and Central Arizona Raceway. Petty also owns two USAC teams, a USAC National Sprint Car team driven by Kyle Cummins and a USAC National Midget Series team driven by Drake Edwards.

“Jerry’s passion for dirt racing is evident through the partnerships he continues to cultivate in this sport,” said Kendra Jacobs, Chief Marketing and Events Officer for Kubota High Limit Racing. “Jerry shares High Limit’s vision for growth in sprint car racing. We’re looking forward to working with him for years to come and continuing to build this partnership for the betterment of the sport.”

More Kubota High Limit Racing drivers call Indiana home than any other state. Along with Peck, current points leader Tyler “Sunshine” Courtney, Zeb Wise, Spencer Bayston and Parker Price-Miller are all Hoosiers. Indiana dignitary and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President, Doug Boles, will also participate in the event as the Honorary Starter.

Tickets for the Avanti Windows & Doors Midweek MAYhem event at Kokomo Speedway are available online. All reserved tickets purchased online will get a free pit pass upgrade at the track on race night.

A pre-race Fan Fest will begin at 5pm, featuring driver autograph sessions and Kubota High Limit Racing games and giveaways. Indianapolis Motor Speedway will also be at the track with their IMS Field Team, promotional items, and an Indianapolis 500-themed photo opportunity for fans. Kubota High Limit Racing partner Driven2SaveLives will also be at the track with a fan experience area where fans can sign up to be organ donors or learn more about donation and transplantation. The display will feature games, giveaways and autograph sessions with Corey Day and other High Limit Racing drivers.

To learn more about Avanti Windows & Doors, visit www.avantiwindow.com

