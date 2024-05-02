WESTERN MIDGET RACING RETURNS TO VENTURA RACEWAY THIS SATURDAY NIGHT

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (May 1, 2024) – Western Midget Racing returns to Ventura Raceway for the second time in 2024 on Saturday night May 4, bringing a red-hot championship battle back to the dirt track by the Pacific Ocean. A busy lineup of racing sees Dwarf Cars, California Lightning Sprints, IMCA Sport Compacts, Hobby Stocks, and VRA Junior Classes also competing.

Adult tickets are $18 while Seniors ages 60 and older, Military with ID, and Students with ID are $15. Kids 12 and under are free! Grandstands open at 3pm with racing at 5:30pm.

Ventura was the site for the 2024 season opener where San Jose’s Anthony Bruno claimed his first career victory in the No. 9 Spike Chassis Midget for car owner Tony Boscacci Racing. Bruno’s championship-winning teammate Bryant Bell of Oakley, Calif., age 17, has scored finishes of third and second this season in the Toyota Walnut Creek No. 09 Spike to lead the standings during his title defense.

Santa Cruz’s Logan Mitchell broke through for his first-career series triumph at Bakersfield Speedway on April 20 driving the No. 96x Spike for sponsors Larsens, Inc. and Pepper Supply Co. The victory tightened the standings down to just four points between Bell and Mitchell, equaling their 2023 margin at the end of an exciting season.

Todd Hawse has finishes of second and fifth in the No. 18 Triple-X Chassis to rank third in the standings. Bruno and series veteran Kyle Hawse of Las Vegas round out the top-five in the championship. Santa Clarita’s Adam Weisberg is tied with Kyle Hawse for fifth as well in car No. 15.

Ray Weisberg posted a $100 hard charger bonus for the most cars passed in the heat races and main event at Bakersfield Speedway, with Nate Wait of Lodi claiming the prize.

For more information visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com

2024 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

March 16 Ventura Raceway WINNER: Anthony Bruno

March 29 Ocean Speedway RAINED OUT

March 30 Marysville Raceway RAINED OUT

April 20 Bakersfield Speedway WINNER: Logan Mitchell