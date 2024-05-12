$20,000 UP FOR GRABS AT AVANTI MIDWEEK MAYHEM AT KOKOMO

From High Limit Racing

The stars of Kubota High Limit Racing are making a stop at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway this Monday, May 13, for the third race in the Midweek Money Series. The $20,000-to-win Avanti Windows & Doors Midweek MAYhem event will also mark the unofficial start to Kyle Larson’s “Month of May”

Indianapolis 500 rookie Kyle Larson will attempt to score the win against Indiana drivers Parker Price-Miller, Justin Peck, Tyler “Sunshine” Courtney, Zeb Wise, and Spencer Bayston before his first Indy 500 practice the following day.

Founder and owner of Avanti Window’s and Doors, Jerry Petty’s, love and passion for the sport of dirt track racing molded not only the Midweek MAYhem event but also the careers of High Roller, Justin Peck, USAC National Sprint Car driver, Kyle Cummins, and USAC National Midget driver, Drake Edwards. Jerry shares High Limit’s vision for growth in sprint car racing and we not only look forward to Monday’s Midweek MAYhem event but we also look forward to working with Jerry and team for years to come.

Everything You Need to Know Before You Go:

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS MIDWEEK MAYHEM AT KOKOMO SPEEDWAY

Date: Monday, May 13

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Grandstands: 4:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Tickets: Reserved seats ($45, all ages) and general admission ($40 adults, $20 ages 6-12, Free 5 & Under) tickets are available to purchase online. All reserved seats purchased online will receive a FREE pit pass upgrade at the track. Pit pass upgrades end at 7:30 PM. (REMINDER: Durst Dice Roll winners are randomly selected from our list of pre-purchased tickets!)

Pit Passes: Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase and will be available at the track the day of the event.

Bags & Prohibited Items: All bags will be subject to search upon arrival. Outside food or beverages will not be permitted. No fireworks, coolers, or stadium seats larger than 12 inches high and 15 inches wide. There is also no smoking permitted inside the gates.

Parking: General admission parking is free.

Camping: Campers may park at the south end of the front parking lot. You must pull all the way south due to limited parking. There will be signage to follow.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!