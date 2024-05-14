Andy Forsberg Races to 70th Career Win at Placerville Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Andy Forsberg put the bad luck behind him on Saturday night as he raced his way to his 70th career win at Placerville Speedway, and his first win of the 2024 season.

“It’s been an odd start to the season for us, and I am happy to finally get this Pacific Highway Rentals car in victory lane,” Andy Forsberg said. “We have had good speed each night out, but we have had something stupid break, or I have done something dumb in the seat, but it finally all came together on Saturday.”

After battling up front on Friday night in Chico, CA and having a brake rotor force him to end his night early, Forsberg checked in at Placerville Speedway on Saturday night for the tracks second points event of the season.

With 32 cars on hand at the famed ¼ mile bullring, Forsberg got off to a quick start as he timed the Meridian Cameras/Pacific Highway Rentals/Oroville Tax backed No. 92 in second fastest in his qualifying group.

Needing to finish inside the Top-4 in his heat race to qualify for the redraw, Forsberg’s third place effort did just that as he was then rewarded by the one pill when the redraw took place.

Lining up alongside Isaiah Vasquez for the start of the 25-lap feature event, Forsberg was hard on the throttle when the action came to life.

Jumping out to the early lead, Forsberg quickly opened up a sizeable advantage as he quickly reeled in the back of the pack.

A couple of timely cautions cleared Forsberg of traffic, and gave him open traffic, and that is just what the Auburn, CA driver needed as he collected his 70th career win at the track he has called home for so many years.

“I am not going to do this forever, so I definitely savor these wins a little more,” Forsberg noted. “I am a sucker for tradition and ‘the old school’ so with Saturday just a night of weekly track classes, it was just a cool feeling all night long. Happy to win, and looking forward to a cuple of races this week.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Meridian Cameras, Pacific Highway Rentals, Oroville Tax, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, Western Featherlite, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-8, Wins-1, Top 5’s-2, Top 10’s-2

ON TAP: Forsberg will be at Marysville Raceway on Saturday night and Stockton Dirt Track on Sunday.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.