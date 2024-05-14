WESTERN MIDGET RACING TO CO-SANCTION SATURDAY’S PETALUMA RACE WITH BAY CITIES RACING ASSOCIATION

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (May 13, 2024) – Western Midget Racing and Bay Cities Racing Association will team up this Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway for the Tom Manning Memorial, with both Northern California-based Midget Series co-sanctioning the feature event.

BCRA will handle sign-in and payout with a $25 pill draw fee deducted from the payout. WMR will guarantee that their teams’ payout will be equal to, or greater than, what a team would normally earn in a standalone WMR event. WMR points will be awarded relative to the other WMR entries in the event. Western Midget Racing will also offer WMR starting money to any of their competitors participating in the B-Main (if necessary)

The Tom Manning Memorial will pay $2,510 to win and $200 to start. WMR will also race Friday night in a standalone event at Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway for their first start at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds this year. BCRA competes Sunday at Stockton Dirt Track in the Tarditi Family Night for $2,564 to win, rounding out three nights of Northern California dirt Midget racing.

2023 Western Midget Racing champion Bryant Bell of Oakley leads the 2024 duel after claiming round three at Ventura Raceway on May 4. Bell narrowly topped Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell for the win. Mitchell won his first WMR feature during round two on April 20 at Bakersfield Speedway. He trails Bell by just six points in the standings. Todd Hawse, Kyle Hawse, and Adam Weisberg round out the top-five in the championship heading into the first doubleheader weekend of the year.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com

2024 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

March 16 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Anthony Bruno

March 29 Ocean Speedway – RAIN OUT

March 30 Marysville Raceway – RAIN OUT

April 20 Bakersfield Speedway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

May 4 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Bryant Bell

May 17 Ocean Speedway

May 18 Petaluma Speedway Tom Manning Memorial w/ BCRA

June 7 Ocean Speedway

June 8 Petaluma Speedway

June 22 Ventura Raceway

July 12 Ocean Speedway Howard Kaeding Classic

July 13 Ocean Speedway Howard Kaeding Classic

July 26 Ocean Speedway

July 27 Antioch Speedway

August 9 Ocean Speedway Johnny Key Classic

August 10 Ocean Speedway Johnny Key Classic

September 21 Bakersfield Speedway

October 25 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway October Classic

October 26 Ventura Raceway