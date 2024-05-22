Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Continue Hot Streak With Seventh World of Outlaws Win of the Season

Inside Line Promotions

HARTFORD, Ohio (May 21, 2024) – Big Game Motorsports is rolling through the spring as the team captured its seventh World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victory of the season last Saturday at Sharon Speedway.

David Gravel led the distance of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Showdown for his first-ever triumph at the track, which marked the team’s fourth win in the last six World of Outlaws races and sixth triumph in the 12 races since the start of April.

Gravel was second quickest in his group during qualifying before he won a heat race, the dash and the A Main.

“Man, what character the track had,” he said during a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “It just kept getting rougher and rougher. I didn’t know where to run. Cody (Jacobs) told me to run the middle, so I started running the middle. And then he told me elbows up and run the top, and it was just hard to run the top consistently. It was just a very technical track.”

It was a great rebound from Friday’s World of Outlaws Attica Sprint Car Showdown at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, where Gravel timed in third quickest in his group. A couple of near collisions in the opening couple of laps of a heat race dropped him to a seventh-place result, sending him to the Last Chance Showdown for the first time this season.

Gravel won the consolation race to transfer into the back of the main event. He then hustled from 21 st to 11 th in the feature, marking the second-most cars passed.

The team will compete in Ohio during Memorial Day Weekend with races this Friday and Saturday at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe during the Xtreme Chillicothe Classic and Monday at Fremont Speedway in Fremont during the Rick Ferkel Tribute.

Gravel enters the weekend leading the World of Outlaws championship standings by 54 points.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 17 – Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 7 (2); B Main: 1 (1); Feature: 11 (21).

May 18 – Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

21 races, 7 wins, 16 top fives, 18 top 10s, 20 top 15s, 20 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio, for the Xtreme Chillicothe Classic and Monday at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, for the Rick Ferkel Tribute with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

