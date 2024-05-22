Oswego Speedway Presents Ralph Clark Memorial Awards in J&S Paving 350 Supermodified Season Opener

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 21, 2024) – Oswego Speedway is proud to announce the presentation of four special awards in memory of former 350 Supermodified driver, Ralph Clark, for Saturday’s 30-lap J&S Paving 350 Super ‘Clash for Cliff’ Season Opener.

Ralph Clark, whose car number was 5, and his brother Roger’s Supermodified number was 55, passed over the offseason and to honor his memory, Oswego Speedway presents the following awards:

Ralph Clark Memorial Fifth Place Prize ($55 bonus to the 5th place finisher)

Ralph Clark Memorial Fifth Lap Leader ($55 bonus to the car leading lap 5)

Ralph Clark Memorial Fifth on Lap 5 ($55 bonus to the car in 5th place on lap 5)

Ralph Clark Memorial Hard Charger for Advancing Five Positions ($55 bonus to the highest finishing car that advances 5 or more positions in the feature)

This Saturday’s 350 Super feature event, now titled the ‘Clash for Cliff,’ boasts a $2,050 prize for the winner in honor of Tim Barbeau and Dave Cliff. This gesture comes as the Speedway community rallies behind Cliff, who was injured in a practice crash last weekend. The $2,050 prize holds special significance as it’s a nod to Barbeau’s longtime car number, 50.

Oswego Speedway’s 73rd season opens Saturday, May 25th, with the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and the 30-lap ‘Clash for Cliff’ for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.

Fans can catch another Open Practice session on Friday, May 24th from 6 to 10 PM, with free grandstand admission.

Tickets for the Opener are available online by visiting OswegoSpeedway.com and clicking the ‘BUY TICKETS’ button on the homepage. Buy tickets online and skip the line! GA tickets are priced at $30. Patrons purchasing a GA pass can present their paid ticket at the ticket window on Opening Night to receive a complimentary kids 16 and under ticket with the purchase of a paid adult ticket.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.