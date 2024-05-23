Helmet Pass to Benefit Dave Cliff at Oswego Speedway This Saturday, May 25

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 22, 2024) – Oswego Speedway is hosting a special helmet pass this Saturday during intermission to support driver Dave Cliff, who is recovering from injuries sustained in last week’s Open Practice crash.

During the 15-minute intermission following the Supermodified heats, drivers including Dave Danzer, Barry Kingsley, Kyle Perry, DJ Shuman, Carter Gates, and more will circulate through the grandstands with their helmets, collecting donations to help cover Cliff’s medical expenses and support his family while he is out of work.

Fans are invited to participate and show their support for Cliff and his family during this time.

Don’t miss out on the action-packed 73rd Season Kickoff at Oswego Speedway this Saturday, May 25th featuring the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, the 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and 30-lap ‘Clash for Cliff’ for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.

Before the big day, fans can enjoy an Open Practice session on Friday, May 24th, from 6 to 10 PM, with free grandstand admission.

Tickets for the opener are available online at OswegoSpeedway.com. General admission tickets are priced at $30. Plus, patrons purchasing a GA pass can receive a complimentary kids 16 and under ticket with the purchase of a paid adult ticket.

Stay connected with Oswego Speedway for more information. Visit OswegoSpeedway.com, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@OswegoSpeedway), and Instagram (@OfficialOswegoSpeedway).