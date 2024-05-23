HOLLYWOOD CASINO GOES ALL-IN WITH KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT RACING AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY

By Brian Walker

Mooresville, N.C. (May 18, 2024) – Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg is partnering with Lawrenceburg Speedway to bring Kubota High Limit Racing back to the ‘burg on May 31st. River Rage presented by Hollywood Casino will feature NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu, Brent Marks, Tyler Courtney and the High Rollers battling for one-night at the southern Indiana-track for a $12,000 top prize.

Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg, operated by Penn Entertainment, is located just one mile from Lawrenceburg Speedway. The 150,000 square foot casino and hotel offers more than 1,200 slots and 70 table games. With four restaurants and bars, an event center and a dance club, Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg has something for every race fan to enjoy during race weekend!

“Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg is thrilled to sponsor the Kubota High Limit race, River Rage,” said Jennifer Woffindale, Vice President of Marketing at Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg. “Our commitment to providing top-notch entertainment and action aligns perfectly with the excitement of this event. We’re looking forward to an electrifying race day filled with thrilling moments and unforgettable experiences for all attendees.”

Kubota high Limit Racing is making its debut at the 3/8-mile high banked track in 2024. Six High Rollers have visited Victory Lane at Lawrenceburg: Sweet, Courtney, Abreu, Australian James McFadden, Spencer Bayston and Chris Windom. Indiana-native Courtney won the most recent Kubota High Limit Racing event in the Hoosier state, at Kokomo Speedway on May 13.

“Our team at Lawrenceburg Speedway has been looking forward to this race for months,” said Shane McHenry, Lawrenceburg Speedway promoter. “We can’t thank Kubota High Limit Racing and Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg enough for partnering with us on the River Rage race. The River Rage will be one of the most anticipated races ever at Lawrenceburg Speedway because of the extreme level of excitement that Kubota High Limit Racing brings to the track.”

More Kubota High Limit Racing drivers call Indiana home than any other state. Along with Courtney, Bayston, Justin Peck, Zeb Wise, and Parker Price-Miller are all Hoosiers.

Tickets for the River Rage presented by Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg event at Lawrenceburg Speedway are available online. All reserved tickets purchased online will get a free pit pass upgrade at the track on race night.

