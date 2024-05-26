Hunter Schuerenberg Shines in POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Win at Lake Ozark Speedway

From POWRi

Eldon, MO (5/25/24) Hunter Schuerenberg would lead every step of the way with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint in SprintFest presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his first league victory and pocket the $5K-payday in an outstanding feature event at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Flying onto the smooth surface with thirty-four talented entrants of the POWRi 410’s would see Hunter Schuerenberg set a quick qualifying time of 11.858-second lap with Joe B Miller, Blake Hahn, Jason Martin, and Noah Gass each earning heat racing victories as Gunner Ramey would emerge victorious in the lone semi-feature event.

Captivating the crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Andy Bishop and Hunter Schuerenberg lined up in the front row as Schuerenberg would gain the lead on the opening lap with Bishop, Noah Gass, Kyle Bellm, and Blake Hahn all raced within the top five.

Quickly occurring lap traffic, Hunter Schuerenberg would set a blistering pace around Lake Ozark Speedway as Noah Gass gained on the leader with Kyle Bellm, Ayrton Gennetten, and Blake Hahn maintaining momentum within striking distance.

Holding steady out front Hunter Schuerenberg would not be denied in earning his first career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Noah Gass hustling to stay in the runner-up position.

“It’s fun to have a car this easy to drive, it felt like cruise control in clean air,” said Hunter Schuerenberg in the Eldon Missouri victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “I really think there is something special with this team as we’re clicking really well only five races in”.

Challenging closely behind would find Kyle Bellm placing on the final podium placement as Ayrton Gennetten would be among the frontrunners all feature to fourth with Blake Hahn rounding out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Lake Ozark Speedway for SprintFest Night One.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Series | 5/25/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 19-Hunter Schuerenberg(11.858)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 2 Winner: 52-Blake Hahn

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 36-Jason Martin

Driven Midwest Heat Race 4 Winner: 20G-Noah Gass

MPI Semi-Feature Winner: 21-Gunner Ramey

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 42-Andy Bishop

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 97-Scotty Milan(+13)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 19-Hunter Schuerenberg

Toyota Racing Development TRD A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]; 2. 20G-Noah Gass[4]; 3. 50K-Kyle Bellm[3]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[6]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[11]; 7. 97-Scotty Milan[20]; 8. 36-Jason Martin[12]; 9. 77-Jack Wagner[16]; 10. 74-Xavier Doney[8]; 11. 1JR-Steven Russell[19]; 12. 14T-Tim Estenson[7]; 13. 12X-Roger Crockett[14]; 14. 75-Tyler Blank[13]; 15. 23-Jeff Asher[18]; 16. 28-Luke Verardi[22]; 17. 79-Gage Montgomery[10]; 18. 42-Andy Bishop[1]; 19. 73-Samuel Wagner[21]; 20. 21-Gunner Ramey[17]; 21. 91-Riley Kreisel[15]; 22. 7A-Will Armitage[9].

Max Papis Innovations MPI B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 21-Gunner Ramey[2]; 2. 23-Jeff Asher[7]; 3. 1JR-Steven Russell[3]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan[8]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]; 6. 28-Luke Verardi[11]; 7. 5-Kory Bales[13]; 8. 7B-Hunter Barron[10]; 9. 122-Lane Warner[9]; 10. A7-Paul Solomon[6]; 11. 98P-Miles Paulus[5]; 12. 8S-Steve Short[1]; 13. 2-Chase Porter[14]; 14. 14-Jacob Bloodworth[12]; 15. (DNS) 7K-Rob Rimel; 16. (DNS) 6-Corey Nelson; 17. (DNS) 00-Broc Elliott; 18. (DNS) 9$-Kyle Clark.

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 2. 79-Gage Montgomery[2]; 3. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]; 4. 7A-Will Armitage[3]; 5. 21-Gunner Ramey[5]; 6. A7-Paul Solomon[6]; 7. 122-Lane Warner[8]; 8. 28-Luke Verardi[7]; 9. (DNS) 00-Broc Elliott.

Engler Machine Tool Engler Machine & Tool Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 2. 12X-Roger Crockett[1]; 3. 14T-Tim Estenson[3]; 4. 77-Jack Wagner[6]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 6. 23-Jeff Asher[7]; 7. 97-Scotty Milan[5]; 8. 14-Jacob Bloodworth[8]; 9. (DNS) 9$-Kyle Clark.

MVT Services MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[1]; 2. 42-Andy Bishop[4]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 4. 91-Riley Kreisel[2]; 5. 1JR-Steven Russell[6]; 6. 98P-Miles Paulus[5]; 7. 7B-Hunter Barron[7]; 8. 5-Kory Bales[8].

Driven Midwest Driven Midwest Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 20G-Noah Gass[3]; 2. 50K-Kyle Bellm[4]; 3. 75-Tyler Blank[2]; 4. 8S-Steve Short[1]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]; 6. (DNS) 2-Chase Porter; 7. (DNS) 7K-Rob Rimel; 8. (DNS) 6-Corey Nelson.

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 19-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:11.858[20]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:11.882[22]; 3. 42-Andy Bishop, 00:12.073[14]; 4. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 00:12.076[12]; 5. 7A-Will Armitage, 00:12.085[10]; 6. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:12.095[11]; 7. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:12.119[29]; 8. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:12.180[25]; 9. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:12.186[17]; 10. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:12.220[32]; 11. 91-Riley Kreisel, 00:12.275[19]; 12. 75-Tyler Blank, 00:12.295[6]; 13. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:12.347[34]; 14. 12X-Roger Crockett, 00:12.350[15]; 15. 36-Jason Martin, 00:12.385[3]; 16. 8S-Steve Short, 00:12.438[5]; 17. 21-Gunner Ramey, 00:12.454[23]; 18. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:12.468[33]; 19. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:12.588[4]; 20. 2-Chase Porter, 00:12.604[28]; 21. A7-Paul Solomon, 00:12.612[18]; 22. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:12.632[30]; 23. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:12.662[13]; 24. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:12.696[7]; 25. 28-Luke Verardi, 00:12.840[2]; 26. 23-Jeff Asher, 00:12.875[24]; 27. 7B-Hunter Barron, 00:13.471[16]; 28. 7K-Rob Rimel, 00:13.597[21]; 29. 122-Lane Warner, 00:13.723[27]; 30. 14-Jacob Bloodworth, 00:13.737[8]; 31. 5-Kory Bales, 00:13.794[1]; 32. 6-Corey Nelson, 01:01.000[26]; 33. 00-Broc Elliott, 01:02.000[31]; 34. 9$-Kyle Clark, 10:30.000[9].

