Daison Pursley Wins 410 Main at Huset’s

BRANDON, S.D. (May 26, 2024) – Daison Pursley, Cole Vanderheiden and Cory Yeigh constructed victorious performances on Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway, which welcomed more than 100 entrants during the opening night of the Metro Construction Memorial Day Doubleheader presented by DKW Transport.

Pursley etched his name into the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars winner’s list as he led all 25 laps for his first career triumph at the track.

“That was really, really fun there,” he said. “Thankfully I drew the (number) one and that made my job a lot easier. I got lucky and started on the front row here tonight and was able to put 25 good laps together.”

Five cautions in the first 14 laps mostly kept Pursley out of traffic, but the final dozen laps were without a caution. Pursley found traffic with eight laps remaining and Kerry Madsen was all over his bumper throughout the final five laps, but Pursley hit his marks effectively.

“I had a pretty good car,” Madsen said. “It was good to have a good night.”

Jade Hastings rounded out the podium with a third-place showing.

“It feels really good,” he said. “A lot of heavy hitters here tonight. My goal was just to get a top five. I’m pretty dang happy.”

Tim Kaeding hustled from 13 th to fourth and Garet Williamson posted a fifth-place result.

Madsen and Williamson both set quick time during their respective qualifying groups before Madsen, Aaron Reutzel, Austin McCarl and Justin Henderson recorded heat race wins. Carson McCarl and Mark Dobmeier were the B Main winners.

Logan Domagala paced the field for the first 11 laps of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series A Main before eighth-starting Vanderheiden made the race-winning pass in turns three and four on Lap 12 en route to his first career victory at Huset’s Speedway.

“This is the best thing that’s ever (happened) in my life,” he said following an electric celebration. “This feels amazing.

“Starting in the back you have to be patient on the start. We found our way slowly and got to the front and I think I checked out.”

Tyler Rabenberg advanced from seventh to score a second-place result. Domagala was third with Gaige Weldon ending fourth and Bayley Ballenger fifth.

The heat races were won by Domagala, Weldon, Brandon Bosma, Trefer Waller and Brandon Halverson. Nicholas Winter and Koby Werkmeister each captured a B Main.

Shaun Taylor led the first half of the 20-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event before Yeigh made the outside work in turn four on Lap 11 to power into the top spot. Yeigh, who started fifth and had worked into the runner-up position before the lone caution on Lap 7, stayed out front for the final 10 laps to garner his 20 th career victory at the track.

“We had a lot of broken parts last week after I tried knocking down the wall,” he quipped. “This will help pay for some of that.

“When I was a kid growing up I never thought I’d win one let alone 20.”

Taylor finished second with J.J. Zebell placing third, Mike Chaney fourth and 14th-starting Tim Dann fifth.

Taylor, Chaney and Ron Howe were the heat race winners.

The Metro Construction Memorial Day Doubleheader presented by DKW Transport finale is Monday with the main gates opening at 5 p.m. and racing scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will all be in action.

METRO CONSTRUCTION MEMORIAL DAY DOUBLEHEADER PRESENTED BY DKW TRANSPORT NIGHT 1 RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (May 26, 2024) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 25-Daison Pursley (1); 2. 55V-Kerry Madsen (6); 3. 8H-Jade Hastings (2); 4. 3-Tim Kaeding (13); 5. 23-Garet Williamson (7); 6. 87-Aaron Reutzel (8); 7. 88-Austin McCarl (3); 8. 83-Justin Henderson (5); 9. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (12); 10. 16-Brooke Tatnell (9); 11. 24T-Christopher Thram (11); 12. 74N-Luke Nellis (14); 13. 83JR-Sam Henderson (10); 14. 22-Riley Goodno (25); 15. 95-Tyler Drueke (24); 16. 09-Matt Juhl (17); 17. 8-Jack Croaker (16); 18. 64-Andy Pake (18); 19. 11M-Brendan Mullen (23); 20. 13-Mark Dobmeier (22); 21. 14H-Scott Winters (20); 22. 27-Carson McCarl (21); 23. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (19); 24. 17B-Ryan Bickett (26); 25. 4-Cameron Martin (15); 26. (DNF) 2KS-Chase Randall (4).

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 27-Carson McCarl (1); 2. 11M-Brendan Mullen (6); 3. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (2); 4. 96-Blaine Stegenga (3); 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett (4); 6. 10X-Trevor Serbus (10); 7. 8J-Jacob Hughes (5); 8. 14T-Tim Estenson (7); 9. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (12); 10. 33B-Scott Broty (8); 11. 22W-Aaron Werner (11); 12. (DNS) 8X-Micah Slendy.

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (2); 2. 95-Tyler Drueke (3); 3. 81-Stuart Snyder (1); 4. 22-Riley Goodno (5); 5. 3J-Dusty Zomer (4); 6. 44-Chris Martin (7); 7. 55-Brandon Allen (8); 8. 36-Jason Martin (6); 9. 05-Colin Smith (9); 10. 9-Dominic Dobesh (10); 11. 78-Bill Wagner (11).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55V-Kerry Madsen (4); 2. 25-Daison Pursley (3); 3. 24T-Christopher Thram (1); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (2); 5. 64-Andy Pake (5); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (7); 7. 11M-Brendan Mullen (9); 8. 14T-Tim Estenson (8); 9. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (6); 10. 10X-Trevor Serbus (10); 11. 22W-Aaron Werner (11).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel (4); 2. 8H-Jade Hastings (3); 3. 74N-Luke Nellis (1); 4. 14H-Scott Winters (7); 5. 96-Blaine Stegenga (9); 6. 8J-Jacob Hughes (8); 7. 09-Matt Juhl (2); 8. 33B-Scott Broty (10); 9. (DNF) 8X-Micah Slendy (11); 10. (DNF) 27-Carson McCarl (5); 11. (DNF) 17G-Lee Goos Jr (6).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl (2); 2. 3-Tim Kaeding (5); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (1); 4. 23-Garet Williamson (4); 5. 2KS-Chase Randall (3); 6. 3J-Dusty Zomer (7); 7. 13-Mark Dobmeier (6); 8. 36-Jason Martin (8); 9. 55-Brandon Allen (9); 10. 9-Dominic Dobesh (10); 11. 78-Bill Wagner (11).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Justin Henderson (4); 2. 83JR-Sam Henderson (1); 3. 8-Jack Croaker (5); 4. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (6); 5. 95-Tyler Drueke (8); 6. 4-Cameron Martin (3); 7. 22-Riley Goodno (9); 8. 44-Chris Martin (7); 9. 05-Colin Smith (10); 10. 81-Stuart Snyder (2).

Qualifying A (2 Laps): 1. 55V-Kerry Madsen, 00:10.899 (14); 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:10.943 (6); 3. 25-Daison Pursley, 00:10.982 (1); 4. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.090 (5); 5. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.182 (11); 6. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.247 (12); 7. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.255 (9); 8. 74N-Luke Nellis, 00:11.290 (8); 9. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.292 (13); 10. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:11.321 (3); 11. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.388 (18); 12. 17G-Lee Goos Jr, 00:11.396 (4); 13. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.397 (19); 14. 14H-Scott Winters, 00:11.405 (7); 15. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.438 (17); 16. 8J-Jacob Hughes, 00:11.444 (21); 17. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.478 (22); 18. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.634 (2); 19. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 00:11.653 (16); 20. 33B-Scott Broty, 00:11.690 (20); 21. 22W-Aaron Werner, 00:11.693 (15); 22. 8X-Micah Slendy, 00:12.085 (10).

Qualifying B (2 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:10.951 (2); 2. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:10.985 (7); 3. 2KS-Chase Randall, 00:11.130 (9); 4. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:11.210 (10); 5. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:11.224 (13); 6. 81-Stuart Snyder, 00:11.251 (6); 7. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.264 (15); 8. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.275 (3); 9. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:11.292 (17); 10. 8-Jack Croaker, 00:11.300 (11); 11. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.320 (21); 12. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.356 (4); 13. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.391 (16); 14. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.481 (14); 15. 36-Jason Martin, 00:11.518 (19); 16. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.537 (5); 17. 55-Brandon Allen, 00:11.598 (18); 18. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.658 (12); 19. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 00:11.801 (8); 20. 05-Colin Smith, 00:11.826 (20); 21. 78-Bill Wagner, 00:11.937 (1).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (5); 2. 2-Shaun Taylor (1); 3. 29Z-JJ Zebell (6); 4. 12-Mike Chaney (2); 5. 40-Tim Dann (14); 6. 1X-Aaron Foote (7); 7. 55-John Hoing (10); 8. 98-Dan Jensen (9); 9. 9-Kyle DeBoer (11); 10. 3-Matt Steuerwald (13); 11. 51-Billy Prouty (4); 12. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (18); 13. 86-Tracy Halouska (17); 14. 83-Nick Janssen (15); 15. 99-Ryan DeBoer (19); 16. 83X-Brylee Gough (21); 17. 8-Levi Vander Weide (22); 18. 3M-Brett Martin (20); 19. 44-Kipp DeGroot (24); 20. 45-Craig Hanisch (23); 21. 21-Ron Howe (3); 22. 15-Brandon Ferguson (8); 23. 71-Zach Olivier (12); 24. (DNS) 27-Lee Kuchta.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Shaun Taylor (1); 2. 51-Billy Prouty (2); 3. 98-Dan Jensen (4); 4. 1X-Aaron Foote (3); 5. 3-Matt Steuerwald (6); 6. 27-Lee Kuchta (7); 7. 99-Ryan DeBoer (5); 8. 8-Levi Vander Weide (8).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Mike Chaney (1); 2. 64-Cory Yeigh (2); 3. 55-John Hoing (4); 4. 15-Brandon Ferguson (3); 5. 40-Tim Dann (6); 6. 86-Tracy Halouska (5); 7. 3M-Brett Martin (8); 8. 45-Craig Hanisch (7).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Ron Howe (1); 2. 29Z-JJ Zebell (2); 3. 9-Kyle DeBoer (4); 4. 71-Zach Olivier (5); 5. 83-Nick Janssen (3); 6. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (7); 7. 83X-Brylee Gough (6); 8. 44-Kipp DeGroot (8).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (8); 2. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (7); 3. 4D-Logan Domagala (1); 4. 13G-Gaige Weldon (2); 5. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (3); 6. 03-Shayle Bade (11); 7. 31-Koby Werkmeister (17); 8. 32-Trefer Waller (9); 9. 80P-Jacob Peterson (18); 10. 18E-Corbin Erickson (12); 11. 23X-Brandon Bosma (6); 12. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (19); 13. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (10); 14. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (20); 15. 28-Nicholas Winter (16); 16. 15-Laela Eisenschenk (21); 17. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl (13); 18. 17D-Dillon Bickett (14); 19. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (15); 20. (DNF) 23-Aydin Lloyd (4); 21. (DNF) 67-Dan Carsrud (5).

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Nicholas Winter (3); 2. 80P-Jacob Peterson (5); 3. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (4); 4. 14-Nick Barger (8); 5. 48-Cole Olson (2); 6. 81-Jared Jansen (6); 7. 69-Brandon Rekow (11); 8. 19B-Jack Berger (9); 9. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (7); 10. 9-Laney Moore (10); 11. 6-Logan Moore (13); 12. 62J-Jay Masur (12); 13. (DNF) 7L-Jesse Lindberg (14); 14. (DNF) 18D-Dalton Domagala (1).

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 31-Koby Werkmeister (1); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (2); 3. 15-Laela Eisenschenk (3); 4. 17V-Casey Abbas (5); 5. X-Dylan Waxdahl (6); 6. 91-Andrew Sullivan (7); 7. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (13); 8. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (11); 9. 85-Matthew Jasper (9); 10. 9X-Ramsie Shoenrock (10); 11. (DNF) 45-Monty Ferriera (12); 12. (DNS) 3-Jeremiah Jordahl; 13. (DNS) 88-Nate Thelen; 14. (DNS) 28G-Gracyn Masur.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4D-Logan Domagala (1); 2. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2); 3. 03-Shayle Bade (4); 4. 18D-Dalton Domagala (3); 5. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (6); 6. 81-Jared Jansen (5); 7. 19B-Jack Berger (8); 8. 69-Brandon Rekow (9); 9. 6-Logan Moore (7).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 13G-Gaige Weldon (1); 2. 23-Aydin Lloyd (2); 3. 18E-Corbin Erickson (4); 4. 48-Cole Olson (3); 5. 80P-Jacob Peterson (6); 6. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (8); 7. 9-Laney Moore (7); 8. 62J-Jay Masur (9); 9. (DNF) 7L-Jesse Lindberg (5).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23X-Brandon Bosma (3); 2. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (5); 3. 3J-Jeridan Jordahl (2); 4. 28-Nicholas Winter (4); 5. 15-Laela Eisenschenk (8); 6. 14-Nick Barger (6); 7. 88-Nate Thelen (7); 8. (DNS) 28G-Gracyn Masur.

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Trefer Waller (5); 2. 67-Dan Carsrud (2); 3. 17D-Dillon Bickett (4); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister (6); 5. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (1); 6. X-Dylan Waxdahl (3); 7. 85-Matthew Jasper (9); 8. (DNF) 45-Monty Ferriera (7); 9. (DNF) 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (8).

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (5); 2. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (4); 3. 12L-John Lambertz (2); 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (6); 5. 17V-Casey Abbas (8); 6. 91-Andrew Sullivan (7); 7. 9X-Ramsie Shoenrock (1); 8. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (3).

2024 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Tyler Drueke- 1(May 19) and Daison Pursley – 1 (May 26)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Brylee Gough- 1(May 19) and Cory Yeigh – 1(May 26)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dusty Ballenger- 1(May 19) and Cole Vanderheiden – 1 (May 26)

