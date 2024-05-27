Lee Jacobs wins at Wayne County

William Burkhart

They say when life gives you lemons you squeeze them and make Lemonade. If that’s the case then we have ourselves a lemonade superstore. The tracks water pump used to fill the water truck had decided to quit working. A replacement pump was purchased and brought in and that pump would fail. A smaller pump would be used as track promoter Jason Flory was ready to take advantage of a beautiful day that mother nature gave us.

The Pine Tree Towing and Recovery sprint cars would be the first feature of the night. Local legend Lee Jacobs would lead the field with two-time feature winner this season Ricky Peterson to his outside. The first Bucks Auto Sales yellow flag would come out on lap 1 for the 3TN of Tyler Newhart going around. On the restart Lee Jacobs would rocket from the 2 of Peterson. On lap 8 the yellow would fly again as Tanner Tecco would spin collecting the 2 of Joe Adorjan. Tecco would unfortunately be done for the night. At lap 5 seventh place starter Jamie Myers would bring his Pine Tree Towing 1 car to life and make a charge to the 81 of Lee Jacobs. Myers almost had the lead until another spin would bring out a yellow flag at lap 6. At that time Jason Flory would get on the Radio and announce an open red to try and get some water back into turn number 2. WCS officials and drivers alike had shared a concern for the visibility in the turn. After a lengthy red flag Jacobs would lead the field back to the green once more. 12 laps to go Peterson would start reeling in the 81 of Jacobs. Lap traffic would work in Jacobs favor as he was able to put them behind his Dac Vitamins and Minerals 81 car and attempt to give him some open air. The yellow would fly again with 8 laps to go with Chris Myers spinning in turn number 2. At the restart Jacobs would fire first as Ricky Peterson would see some company in the form of the 91 of Tyler Gunn. Gunn and Peterson would throw down for second until one more yellow would fly with 2 to go. On the restart Jacobs hit his marks perfectly. 4 Cars would battle for second the last 2 laps. Lee Jacobs would take home the win and as the dust settled it was Tyler Gunn taking home second and Jamie Myers bringing home a 3rd.

Pine Tree Towing & Recovery 410 Sprints / 23 Entries

A Feature 25 Laps | 00:55:53.814

1. 81-Lee Jacobs[1]; 2. 91-Tyler Gunn[6]; 3. 1-Jamie Myers[7]; 4. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3]; 5. 2P-Ricky Peterson[2]; 6. 4*-Tyler Street[4]; 7. 86-Mike Lutz[13]; 8. 38-Leyton Wagner[8]; 9. 99-Cameron Nastasi[17]; 10. 00K-Anthony Gaskins[19]; 11. 7-Troy Kingan[11]; 12. 8S-Brayton Phillips[12]; 13. 13-Jeremy Duposki[15]; 14. 6J-Jonah Aumend[16]; 15. 9H-Lance Heinberger[18]; 16. 3TN-Tyler Newhart[9]; 17. 3J-Jacob Begenwald[22]; 18. 2-Joe Adorjan[5]; 19. 8-Olivia Shelbo[20]; 20. 47-Dusty Larson[21]; 21. (DNF) 7DK-Dylan Kingan[10]; 22. (DNF) 38K-Chris Myers[23]; 23. (DNF) 8T-Tanner Tecco[14]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:05:56.506

1. 81-Lee Jacobs[2]; 2. 4*-Tyler Street[4]; 3. 1-Jamie Myers[6]; 4. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[3]; 5. 86-Mike Lutz[7]; 6. 6J-Jonah Aumend[5]; 7. 00K-Anthony Gaskins[8]; 8. (DNF) 3J-Jacob Begenwald[1]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:06:03.305

1. 2P-Ricky Peterson[4]; 2. 2-Joe Adorjan[7]; 3. 38-Leyton Wagner[3]; 4. 7-Troy Kingan[1]; 5. 8T-Tanner Tecco[5]; 6. 99-Cameron Nastasi[6]; 7. 8-Olivia Shelbo[8]; 8. (DNF) 38K-Chris Myers[2]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:04:52.420

1. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3]; 2. 91-Tyler Gunn[4]; 3. 3TN-Tyler Newhart[1]; 4. 8S-Brayton Phillips[2]; 5. 13-Jeremy Duposki[6]; 6. 9H-Lance Heinberger[5]; 7. 47-Dusty Larson[7]

Qualifying 8 Laps | 00:07:31.846

1. 4*-Tyler Street, 00:15.197[19]; 2. 2P-Ricky Peterson, 00:15.295[7]; 3. 91-Tyler Gunn, 00:15.301[12]; 4. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 00:15.537[2]; 5. 38-Leyton Wagner, 00:15.734[21]; 6. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:15.973[8]; 7. 81-Lee Jacobs, 00:16.113[4]; 8. 38K-Chris Myers, 00:16.228[10]; 9. 8S-Brayton Phillips, 00:16.319[14]; 10. 3J-Jacob Begenwald, 00:16.392[13]; 11. 7-Troy Kingan, 00:16.717[18]; 12. 3TN-Tyler Newhart, 00:16.791[5]; 13. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 00:16.793[11]; 14. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 00:16.880[9]; 15. 9H-Lance Heinberger, 00:16.930[20]; 16. 1-Jamie Myers, 00:16.971[15]; 17. 99-Cameron Nastasi, 00:16.987[1]; 18. 13-Jeremy Duposki, 00:17.039[3]; 19. 86-Mike Lutz, 00:17.198[6]; 20. 2-Joe Adorjan, 00:17.430[16]; 21. 47-Dusty Larson, 00:17.636[17]; 22. 00K-Anthony Gaskins, 00:18.237[23]; 23. 8-Olivia Shelbo, 00:19.499[22]