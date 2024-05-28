SCCT jump starts Bradway weekend with initial Placerville visit of the year Friday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Friday night lights are coming to Placerville Speedway this week, as the Sprint Car Challenge Tour opens the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial with its first appearance of the season on the red clay.

The event this Friday May 31st marks round four of the Elk Grove Ford SCCT season and launches the prestigious Bradway weekend, with the NARC 410 Sprint Cars invading Placerville the following night. Live Music will entertain the crowd from 4-6pm, with Coors Light Happy Hour occurring until 6 each night.

The official jeweler of Placerville Speedway, Adrian Blanco, also returns in 2024. This Friday’s show will be designated as Adrian Blanco Jewelry Night, who will present the SCCT winner with a custom watch certificate. Both nights also showcase the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.

The “Bradway” originally began at Silver Dollar Speedway in 1992 to honor the late Dave Bradway Jr., who lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Skagit Speedway’s Dirt Cup in 1987. Bradway was a driver destined for stardom in Sprint Car racing and the event held in his memory has become a cornerstone for Northern California.

“We are excited about this weekend’s Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial at Placerville Speedway,” commented track Promoter Scott Russell. “If you’re a Winged Sprint Car enthusiast in California this is the place to be. We feel that running SCCT on Friday night and NARC on Saturday will give us the best chance to have an outstanding track for the teams and fans. Our entire staff is honored to host the Bradway for the fourth straight year.”

Leading SCCT into Bradway opening night presented by Adrian Blanco Jewelry is one of the hottest drivers in California, that being Aromas’ Justin Sanders. The driver of the Dale Miller Septic No. 4sa has captured all three Sprint Car Challenge Tour events contested thus far, including last Saturday’s Hall Memorial.

Sanders is always a tough customer at Placerville Speedway but will face stiff challenges from what is expected to be a stout field of SCCT competitors. Last time out at the track it was Auburn’s Andy Forsberg who raced to his 70th career Sprint Car win at Pville over young Braden Chiaramonte and Shane Hopkins, who is fresh off a career night with SCCT in Marysville.

Additional drivers hoping to punch their ticket to victory lane include last season’s Friday night Bradway night winner Dominic Scelzi of Fresno and reigning Saturday champ Colby Copeland from Roseville, along with Fremont’s Shane Golobic, Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield, Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick, Hanford’s Michael Faccinto, Roseville’s Sean Becker, Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox, Clovis’ Dominic Gorden, Penngrove’s Chase Johnson, Modesto’s Tony Gomes and more.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is Reserved both nights this Friday and Saturday for the Bradway Memorial at Placerville Speedway.

Adult tickets for the SCCT 360 opener on Friday May 31st cost $25, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $22. Kids 6-11 cost $10 and those five and under are free. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-053124 or at the gate.

Adult tickets for the NARC 410 finale on Saturday cost $28, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $25. Kids 6-11 cost $10 and those five and under are free. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-060124 or at the gate.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/ – Please note, Saturday’s event can be viewed live via Flo Racing.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X/Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.